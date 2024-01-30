Utah Office of Tourism Launches Nationwide Campaign and Contest to Celebrate the Magic of Being "In Love. In Utah."

"We're excited to hear from people all over the country about their uniquely "Utah" experiences and celebrate these memories of being In Love. In Utah. Plus, we look forward to sharing this joy by giving away thousands of boxes of artisan chocolates on Valentine's Day!" Post this

Valentine's Day Pop-Up Chocolate Shops—Free Chocolate from Coast to Coast

To celebrate the launch of the campaign and Utah's renowned bean-to-bar artisanal chocolate scene, Utah will unveil two one-day-only pop-up chocolate shops—one in New York on the Lower East Side (156 Orchard St., New York, NY 10002) and another in Los Angeles's Venice Beach (1306 1/2 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, CA 90291). The shops will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time on February 14. Crafted to surprise and delight visitors and passers-by, the shops will distribute complimentary custom boxes of chocolates featuring treats from Utah's craft chocolatier, Solstice Chocolate. The pop-up experiences will offer fully immersive and quintessentially "Utah" encounters, inviting participants to celebrate being "In Love. In Utah." and encouraging them to share their stories to receive free chocolate.

In Love. In Utah. Story Contest

Starting February 14 through April 15, the Utah Office of Tourism has launched a nationwide "In Love. In Utah." contest, asking people to share their stories of time spent in Utah, or a dream trip to Utah, by submitting at visitutah.com/love. "Love stories" about Utah might include traditional experiences of romance being awakened, expanded, or strengthened during a visit to Utah; a family vacation to Utah that inspired connection and created a lasting family memory; stories of grandparents, children, and grandchildren each finding unique inspiration in Utah's natural beauty; a solo visit to Utah allowed for deeper self-discovery or created an opportunity for introspection, or even an unexpectedly positive experience in the destination. Four winners will be selected and announced in May, based on the nature of their compelling stories of being "In Love. In Utah." Each winner will receive a 3-night trip to Utah including accommodations provided by one of four lodging partners, subject to availability and blackout dates: Red Cliffs Lodge; The Advenire; Under Canvas Zion and Escalante Yurts, roundtrip flights on Delta Airlines, and meal/travel stipend.

For more information on the Utah Office of Tourism or the "In Love. In Utah." campaign please visit visitutah.com/love.

Images of Utah are also available here.

About the Utah Office of Tourism:

The Utah Office of Tourism's (UOT) mission is to elevate life in Utah through responsible tourism stewardship. We do this through marketing, stewardship, and development. Marketing: UOT curates messaging that inspires visitation, supports local businesses, and builds the Utah economy. Stewardship: UOT manages visitation statewide and supports the responsible discovery of Utah. Development: UOT partners with local communities to enhance and develop their visitor economies to benefit residents and visitors. Learn more at visitutah.com and travel.utah.gov.

