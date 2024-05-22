Utah Office of Tourism Names Winners of "In Love. In Utah." Nationwide Contest

The Utah Office of Tourism today announced the four winners of its "In Love. In Utah." nationwide contest. The contest invited people to share their stories of time spent in Utah, or a dream trip to Utah, for a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to the state. Post this

The four winners below were chosen based on the compelling nature of their stories of being "In Love. In Utah." and how those stories demonstrated the distinct ability of Utah to empower, inspire and support love in all its forms.

Michael Hankes from Oregon recalled a powerful experience under the night sky in Bryce Canyon — "a celestial dome, adorned with twinkling constellations, stirring a glimmer of happiness among his grief."

from recalled a powerful experience under the night sky in — "a celestial dome, adorned with twinkling constellations, stirring a glimmer of happiness among his grief." Heather Hansen from Washington shared a story of romance sparked around a campfire along Pine Creek in the wild and remote expanse of Box-Death Hollow Wilderness.

from shared a story of romance sparked around a campfire along in the wild and remote expanse of Box-Death Hollow Wilderness. Kevin Fitzsimmons from California detailed falling in love with Utah amidst a tapestry woven from countless experiences — like "the wind whipping through his hair as the Wasatch Mountains unfolded beneath him like a frosted dreamscape."

from detailed falling in love with amidst a tapestry woven from countless experiences — like "the wind whipping through his hair as the Wasatch Mountains unfolded beneath him like a frosted dreamscape." Noah St. John from Ohio encapsulated the welcoming attitude of Utahns and the simple kindness of a stranger after a day of exploring the rich tapestry of cliffs, canyons, domes, and bridges in Canyonlands National Park .

"We were blown away by the enthusiasm and response to our In Love. In Utah. campaign," said Ben Cook, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Utah Office of Tourism. "From our majestic Mighty 5Ⓡ National Parks to the legendary Greatest Snow on EarthⓇ and all of our destinations in between, it's clear that Utah inspires unique and inspiring journeys that become remarkable stories to be retold for years to come. We're looking forward to welcoming the winners to Utah, to celebrate their love and perhaps spark something new."

Each winner will receive a 3-night trip to Utah with roundtrip airfare provided by Delta Airlines; accommodations provided by one of four lodging partners, subject to availability and blackout dates: Red Cliffs Lodge; The Advenire; Under Canvas Zion and Escalante Yurts, and a travel stipend.

For more information on the Utah Office of Tourism please visit visitutah.com.

Images of Utah are also available here.

About the Utah Office of Tourism:

The Utah Office of Tourism's (UOT) mission is to elevate life in Utah through responsible tourism stewardship. We do this through marketing, stewardship, and development. Marketing: UOT curates messaging that inspires visitation, supports local businesses, and builds the Utah economy. Stewardship: UOT manages visitation statewide and supports the responsible discovery of Utah. Development: UOT partners with local communities to enhance and develop their visitor economies to benefit residents and visitors. Learn more at visitutah.com and travel.utah.gov.

Media Contact

J/PR, Utah Office of Tourism, 1 832-541-6556, [email protected]

SOURCE Utah Office of Tourism