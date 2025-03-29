UtahRealEstate.com Partners with Inside Real Estate to Give Members an Advertising Platform to Promote Listings on Facebook and Instagram

PropertyBoost, a powerful tool developed by Inside Real Estate for advertising listings on Meta platforms, is now fully integrated within the UtahRealEstate.com MLS platform

SANDY, UTAH, March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UtahRealEstate.com ("URE") has partnered with Inside Real Estate to give its members a new advertising platform to promote their listings on Facebook and Instagram. PropertyBoost, the tool developed by Inside Real Estate for listing agents, has been deeply integrated into URE's MLS listing input module to allow listing agents to create advertising for their listings and open houses in a few simple clicks.

Creating professional Facebook or Instagram advertisements requires a certain set of marketing skills that can be complicated. With PropertyBoost, URE's members have these hurdles removed, and the product strategically uses Meta's advertising algorithms to break out of a real estate agent's social circle and advertise listings to thousands of potential buyers that may not have otherwise been reached.

Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com, said, "URE regularly develops features and software for our MLS to keep our agents at the forefront of the transaction and to provide a fantastic consumer experience. Inside Real Estate is well known for their tremendous broker products, and we wanted to explore ways we could work with their team to bring the PropertyBoost product into the MLS space. PropertyBoost allows our members to have access to cutting edge social media advertising creation, and it has been a hit since the minute it was launched."

Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate, commented, "Our new partnership with UtahRealEstate.com marks our first product launch within the MLS space. URE is a fantastic partner that develops its own software, so we were able to make the integration powerful and easy to use by listing agents. We anticipate that the product usage will grow tremendously in 2025."

URE launched the implementation of PropertyBoost in December of 2024 and has already seen tremendous success since being released.

About UtahRealEstate.com

Founded in 1994, UtahRealEstate.com is the leading provider of real estate technology in Utah and one of the largest multiple listing services in the United States. The company provides one of the top-ranked real estate websites in the country, servicing more than 8 million consumers each year. It also provides multiple listing services to approximately 20,000 real estate professionals, accounting for nearly 97% of all REALTORS® in the state of Utah.

About Inside Real Estate

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 500,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their branded portfolio provides solutions, including PropertyBoost, that create a complete tech ecosystem for clients, and deliver seamless end-to-end operations, to scale success at any level. Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.

Media Contact

UtahRealEstate.com, UtahRealEstate.com, 1 801-676-5400, [email protected], https://www.utahrealestate.com

SOURCE UtahRealEstate.com