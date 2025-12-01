UtahRealEstate.com Releases AI-Powered Voice Search for its Consumer Website and MLS Software

Searching for a new home is now easier than ever with the new AI-powered voice search capabilities available on UtahRealEstate.com

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UtahRealEstate.com ("URE"), one of the largest and most prominent multiple listing services in the country, just launched a number of artificial intelligence features to make searching for real estate easier than ever before.

Using Model Context Protocol technology, visitors to URE's website and MLS can now simply speak their search requests, and the system will instantly generate property searches and reports within the company's expansive real estate database. The system interprets natural language voice commands, recognizes corrections mid-prompt, and translates them into precise search criteria. These new features aim to make home searching easy and efficient for users.

Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com, commented, "UtahRealEstate.com is one of the first MLSs to deliver advanced, AI-driven voice search capabilities, giving both members and consumers a faster and more intuitive way to find listings. For the millions of consumers who visit our website, we now provide one of the easiest and most seamless methods to search for properties. This is just the beginning for our company in the AI space, and we intend to launch a number of tools in 2026 to transform how the public and our real estate professional members search and receive data on properties."

About UtahRealEstate.com

Founded in 1994, UtahRealEstate.com is the leading provider of real estate technology in Utah, serving more than 96% of all REALTORS® in the state. The company provides one of the top-ranked real estate websites in the country, helping nearly 7 million consumers each year search, buy, and sell property. As one of the largest multiple listing services in the country, the company also provides listing services to approximately 20,000 real estate professionals in Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Nevada.

