UtahRealEstate.com's Newest Company, reDataExport, Signs NorthstarMLS as its First Customer

NorthstarMLS, one of the largest and most prestigious MLSs in the Midwest, signs agreement with reDataExport for data services

SANDY, Utah, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- reDataExport, LLC, which provides an easy-to-use and highly configurable data distribution software tool, is proud to announce that NorthstarMLS, one of the top MLSs in the country, has signed an agreement to be the company's first customer. NorthstarMLS serves more than 21,000 real estate professionals throughout the state of Minnesota and its surrounding areas.

Founded in January 2025 by UtahRealEstate.com, reDataExport aims to transform real estate data distribution by providing an efficient platform to supply real estate information to those who need multiple listing service ("MLS") data for research, statistics, and analytics. MLSs across the nation often receive requests from government agencies, universities, economists, and research companies that need access to specific MLS data for market research and legislative analysis. With the reDataExport product, NorthstarMLS will be able to license data to these types of entities and provide the data without having to give full access to their MLS system, ensuring the confidentiality and data integrity of the MLS system.

Tim Dain, CEO of NorthstarMLS, stated, "We are excited to begin using this powerful new tool to better serve public agencies, universities, and research groups in Minnesota. Rather than relying on developers and staff to create complex queries to provide statistics, we can now easily configure the data parameters and allow licensees to retrieve data in bulk format quickly and efficiently."

Brad Bjelke, CEO of reDataExport and UtahRealEstate.com, said, "It's an honor to have one of the largest and most prestigious MLSs in the Midwest become a customer of reDataExport. The MLS is the best source of accurate real estate data throughout the country, and there has always been difficulty in distributing data to those in public agencies and universities who rely on stats for housing analysis. reDataExport brings efficiency and simplicity to data distribution, and we believe we have a product that meets the needs of so many MLSs across the country."

About reDataExport, LLC

reDataExport, LLC provides data distribution solutions to multiple listing services ("MLS") throughout the country. The first product of the company, reDataExport, provides a software tool to allow MLSs to license data to entities looking to work with MLS data in a bulk format for economic analysis, statistics, and more. The software enables MLSs to more prominently collaborate with their local communities, governments, and universities to assist in real estate information projects and initiatives.

About NorthstarMLS

The Regional MLS of Minnesota, Inc., doing business as NorthstarMLS, provides participating real estate brokers and agents with fast and reliable access to the information and resources that make the real estate market function efficiently and effectively for both buyers and sellers. It serves three shareholder and eight client REALTOR® Associations, supporting more than 21,000 REALTORS® across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, with 96.3% of all Minnesota REALTORS® sharing listing information and connecting buyers and sellers through the platform. Learn more at NorthstarMLS.com.

About UtahRealEstate.com

Founded in 1994, UtahRealEstate.com is the leading provider of real estate technology in Utah, serving more than 96% of all REALTORS® in the state. The company provides one of the top-ranked real estate websites in the country, helping nearly 7 million consumers each year search, buy, and sell property. As one of the largest multiple listing services in the country, the company also provides listing services to approximately 20,000 real estate professionals in Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Nevada.

