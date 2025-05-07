Utah's National Hockey League (NHL) Franchise Officially Named the Utah Mammoth

"We are excited to celebrate today's launch with the entire state of Utah. Fans chose the Utah Mammoth brand, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from, and the unstoppable force we're building together." said Ryan and Ashley Smith, owners of the Utah Mammoth Post this

Mammoth fossils have been found throughout Utah in Bear Lake, Fillmore, Orem, Park City, Lake Powell, and most notably Huntington Canyon, where a complete mammoth skeleton was discovered in 1988. These massive, resilient creatures stood over 14 feet tall, weighed up to 22,000 pounds, and used their curved tusks to dig through snow, fend off predators, and thrive in Utah's glacial terrain. Evidence suggests mammoths charged in herds at speeds exceeding 25 miles per hour, comparable to the speeds reached by the fastest skaters in the NHL.

As part of today's announcement, SEG introduced a full suite of brand elements including the primary logo for the franchise – the Mountain Mammoth – along with secondary marks and the Utah Badge:

The Mountain Mammoth logo captures the fierce power of the mammoth mid-charge, tusks up, and ready to attack. Within the mark are nods to the state including the Wasatch Mountain Range and snow-capped peaks that form the beast's crown; the shape of Utah , which is subtly embedded in the mountain silhouette; and the curved tusk to form a bold "U."

" with the Mammoth tusk embedded into the "U," as well as the tusked "U" standing alone as a bold lettermark. The Utah Badge is a classic emblem inspired by the UTAH stairstep design from the franchise's inaugural season – paying homage to the history of hockey in the state and showcasing the club's commitment to continuing to grow the game.

Accompanying the visual identity is a unique custom-designed typeface, Mammoth Sans, which features a 10-degree forward slant that mirrors Utah's mountainous terrain and reflects the team's relentless pursuit of progress. Details like the angled crossbars on the "A" and "H" serve as another visual link to the team's inaugural lettering system and the steepness of Utah's highest peaks.

The organization's inaugural season color palette will remain at the center of the team's permanent identity. The colors consist of Rock Black, representing the darkness of night in the mountains; Salt White, illustrating both the snow on Utah's peaks and the famous salt flats; and Mountain Blue, a representation of Utah's rich winter sports history and its clear skies for more than 230 days a year.

The team's uniforms will retain the same striping design fans have come to love, now updated with Mammoth marks. The home jersey remains Rock Black, anchored by the Mountain Mammoth primary logo on the chest and Utah Badge on the shoulders. The away jersey continues in Salt White, featuring the inaugural season UTAH stairstep design with an updated typeface across the front and the Mountain Mammoth primary logo on each shoulder. Player numbers will be styled in the Mammoth Sans font, and "Est. 2024" will be stitched inside the collar of both jerseys – a tribute to the NHL's arrival in Utah.

The team's permanent brand identity was developed in collaboration with renowned design firm Doubleday & Cartwright.

Beginning today at 12 P.M. MT, fans can purchase a limited selection of first-run Utah Mammoth merchandise, including t-shirts, hats, and hoodies, exclusively at the Team Store inside Delta Center. Fans can also express their interest in being among the first to purchase a Utah Mammoth home jersey by filling out this form. Starting next week on May 14, items will be available for purchase online at www.NHLShop.com.

In the coming weeks, the Utah Mammoth will be announcing details surrounding a series of merchandise drops and community events happening across the state this summer, with the first taking place May 17 at the ice rinks at the SLC Sports Complex in Salt Lake City.

A press kit including visual assets is available here. Leading up to the 2025-26 NHL season, fans can engage with the team via its new microsite, www.TusksUp.com, X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok, and are encouraged to join in the conversations using #TusksUp.

SEG established Utah's NHL franchise in April 2024, and it was known as Utah Hockey Club for the inaugural 2024-25 season.

About the Utah Mammoth

Established in 2024, the Utah Mammoth are the newest franchise in the National Hockey League (NHL). Known as Utah Hockey Club for its inaugural season, the arrival of the Utah Mammoth ignited a new era for the state's vibrant sports and entertainment landscape. The team competes in the NHL's Western Conference and plays at Delta Center, a world-class venue located in downtown Salt Lake City. For more information on the Utah Mammoth, an entity of Smith Entertainment Group, visit www.TusksUp.com.

About Smith Entertainment Group

Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) is a sports, entertainment, real estate, and technology investment group focused primarily on the state of Utah. SEG's portfolio includes the Utah Jazz (NBA), the Utah Mammoth (NHL), Delta Center, SEG Media, The Shops at South Town, Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League), Utah Jazz Gaming (NBA 2K League), and other Utah-centric business ventures.

