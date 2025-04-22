UTEP Athletics Signs with Taymar Sales U. to Handle Ticket Sales and Operations

UTEP Athletics and Taymar Sales U. have signed a multi-year agreement for the firm to handle outbound ticket sales and operations.

EL PASO, Texas, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UTEP Athletics and Taymar Sales U. have signed a multi-year agreement for the firm to handle outbound ticket sales and operations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Taymar Sales U. as UTEP Athletics enters an exciting new era with our transition to the Mountain West Conference in 2026," said UTEP Vice President and Director of Athletics Jim Senter. "Taymar has enjoyed a rapid ascension in the ticket-selling and revenue generation space, and we have taken notice of their success. Their strategic approach will help us scale our outreach and enhance the experience for fans, donors, and all of Miner Nation."

Taymar will hire a four-person team to lead all ticket sales and ticket operations strategy, while playing a collaborative and impactful role in community engagement and annual giving efforts.

"We are humbled by the confidence Jim Senter and his team at UTEP Athletics have placed in Taymar to deliver top-tier customer service to UTEP fans across West Texas," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "El Paso is a special place with a rich tradition, and we couldn't be more excited for what lies ahead. This is a big win for all of us – and we can't wait to get started."

UTEP represents Taymar's second client in Texas and first in The Mountain West.

"We've been pursuing UTEP for some time – we are relentless," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "I'm a huge Jim Senter fan, and I did a good bit of work at UTEP when I was at IMG. We are pumped to go to work for Jim and his outstanding team in El Paso."

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

