UTEX Scientific Announces Acquisition of PA-CAT Inc. from Holloway NDT & Engineering

"PA-CAT's advanced phased array analysis capabilities align perfectly with our mission to deliver intuitive and flexible software to the NDT industry." - Walter Weber, CEO of UTEX Scientific Post this

"PA-CAT's advanced phased array analysis capabilities align perfectly with our mission to deliver intuitive and flexible software to the NDT industry. Integrating PA-CAT into the UTEX portfolio strengthens our ability to simplify ultrasonic inspection workflows." said Walter Weber, CEO of UTEX Scientific.

Under the terms of the agreement, UTEX Scientific will assume ownership of the PA-CAT technology, including its algorithm development, client licensing, and future enhancement roadmap. Existing PA-CAT users will continue to receive support and access to future upgrades through an integrated team which includes existing PA-CAT engineers and UTEX Scientific's subject matter experts. Paul Holloway, Founder of Holloway NDT & Engineering, commented, "PA-CAT has proven to be an effective inspection approach for a difficult inspection problem. We are proud of what we've accomplished, and we are excited to see it advance even further through UTEX Scientific's expertise in NDT software and instrumentation."

The integration of PA-CAT into the UTEX Scientific lineup will begin immediately, with plans to showcase the combined capabilities at upcoming industry events in 2026. Customers and partners can contact UTEX Scientific for more details on licensing and support.

About UTEX Scientific

UTEX Scientific develops software, instrumentation, and mechanical systems that enable the creation and automation of advanced NDT inspection systems. Serving aerospace, power generation, oil & gas, transportation, and manufacturing sectors, UTEX's InspectionWare platform and instrumentation technologies support a wide range of techniques, including conventional UT, phased array UT, eddy current, and more.

About Holloway NDT & Engineering

Holloway NDT & Engineering Inc. is a specialized non-destructive testing services and consulting provider based in Georgetown, Ontario, Canada. With expertise in ultrasonic testing, phased array techniques, and engineering solutions, Holloway NDT has contributed research and innovative inspection methodologies to the broader NDT community.

Media Contact

Walter Weber, UTEX, 1 (905) 828-1313, [email protected], www.utex.com

SOURCE UTEX