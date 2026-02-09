Utilimarc to Launch New Motor Pool App at Geotab Connect 2026

Utilimarc, a Smith System company and authorized Geotab reseller, today announced the launch of its new Motor Pool App, a purpose-built solution designed to simplify and modernize shared vehicle management. The app will be showcased with live, hands-on demonstrations at Geotab Connect 2026 (February 10–12) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Booth #10.
Live demos at Booth #10 | MGM Grand, Las Vegas | February 10–12
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Utilimarc, a Smith System company and authorized Geotab reseller, today announced the launch of its new Motor Pool App, a purpose-built solution designed to simplify and modernize shared vehicle management. The app will be showcased with live, hands-on demonstrations at Geotab Connect 2026 (February 10–12) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Booth #10.
The Utilimarc Motor Pool App helps fleets streamline reservations, improve vehicle utilization, and gain clearer visibility into motor pool demand - so organizations can make faster, more confident decisions about how shared vehicles are allocated and used.
"Motor pools are one of those areas where small inefficiencies quietly turn into big costs," said Derek Dunaway, CEO of Smith System. "Utilimarc's Motor Pool App brings structure and visibility to shared vehicle operations so fleets can improve utilization and reduce friction without adding administrative burden."
Conference attendees are invited to stop by Utilimarc Booth #10 to experience the Motor Pool App and learn how motor pool activity can support smarter day-to-day operations and longer-term planning, including:
- Improved reservation management for shared vehicle access
- Higher utilization through clearer visibility into demand and usage patterns
- Better decision support for deployment planning and fleet sizing
Utilimarc & Smith System
As part of Smith System, Utilimarc strengthens a unified approach to fleet performance, pairing Utilimarc's analytics and fleet intelligence with Smith System's driver risk management expertise to help fleets drive measurable improvements in safety and operational outcomes.
Visit Utilimarc at Geotab Connect 2026
- What: Motor Pool App live demos
- Where: Utilimarc Booth #10
- When: February 10–12, 2026
- Event Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas
About Utilimarc
Utilimarc is a fleet analytics and data integration provider that helps organizations transform vehicle and equipment data into actionable intelligence. By connecting telematics, maintenance systems, and operational information into a unified platform, Utilimarc enables fleets to improve safety, reduce costs, and optimize asset performance. Utilimarc is a Smith System company.
About Smith System
Smith System provides driver risk management solutions designed to help fleets reduce crashes, improve driver performance, and build safer driving cultures through proven training and behavior-change methodologies.
Geotab, the Geotab logo, and Geotab Marketplace are trademarks or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc.
Media Contact
Randa Hamade, Utilimarc, A Smith System Company, 1 866-278-6170, [email protected], https://www.utilimarc.com
SOURCE Utilimarc, A Smith System Company
Share this article