Utilimarc to Launch New Motor Pool App at Geotab Connect 2026

"Motor pools are one of those areas where small inefficiencies quietly turn into big costs," said Derek Dunaway, CEO of Smith System. "Utilimarc's Motor Pool App brings structure and visibility to shared vehicle operations so fleets can improve utilization and reduce friction without adding administrative burden."

Conference attendees are invited to stop by Utilimarc Booth #10 to experience the Motor Pool App and learn how motor pool activity can support smarter day-to-day operations and longer-term planning, including:

Improved reservation management for shared vehicle access

Higher utilization through clearer visibility into demand and usage patterns

Better decision support for deployment planning and fleet sizing

Utilimarc & Smith System

As part of Smith System, Utilimarc strengthens a unified approach to fleet performance, pairing Utilimarc's analytics and fleet intelligence with Smith System's driver risk management expertise to help fleets drive measurable improvements in safety and operational outcomes.

Visit Utilimarc at Geotab Connect 2026

What: Motor Pool App live demos

Where: Utilimarc Booth #10

When: February 10–12, 2026

Event Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas

About Utilimarc

Utilimarc is a fleet analytics and data integration provider that helps organizations transform vehicle and equipment data into actionable intelligence. By connecting telematics, maintenance systems, and operational information into a unified platform, Utilimarc enables fleets to improve safety, reduce costs, and optimize asset performance. Utilimarc is a Smith System company.

About Smith System

Smith System provides driver risk management solutions designed to help fleets reduce crashes, improve driver performance, and build safer driving cultures through proven training and behavior-change methodologies.

