Utron Kinetics Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

Utron Kinetics recognition by Inc. 5000 underscores the company's significant achievements and growth trajectory. Following a planned, recent ownership transition and new leadership, Utron Kinetics has expanded its capabilities and market presence, delivering increasingly differentiated solutions that help alleviate the significant technical performance and supply chain challenges of its chosen markets.

"We are honored to be named one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies," said Jeff Jorge, CEO of Utron Kinetics. "This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team, whose relentless pursuit of innovation and impeccable execution underscore the confidence our customers place in our organization and in our proprietary manufacturing processes. We remain committed to helping our customers lead their field by pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery that deliver advanced materials, superior components, and technical services for the world's toughest applications."

About Utron Kinetics

For decades, Utron Kinetics has enabled its customers to reach outer space and explore the depth of earthly terrain - and nearly everywhere in between. As experts in solving some of the world's toughest material science and component performance challenges in ultra-harsh environments, Utron Kinetics' proprietary material science and advanced, additive manufacturing processes help organizations overcome extreme temperature, harsh duty cycles, and physical performance barriers that only novel materials and processes can conquer. As a full-service supplier compliant with ITAR, AS-9100, and ISO standards, Utron Kinetics elevates technical performance and helps customers lead their field across aerospace, defense, and diversified industries. Learn more at www.UtronKinetics.com

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Award

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

