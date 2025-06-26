UX Experts Release Four Articles on Improving Patient Experience and Provider Engagement

New articles explore digital experience gaps, follow-through challenges, and AI ethics in modern healthcare systems.

MILWAUKEE, Wis., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oliven Labs, a healthcare-focused UX agency, has released a new series of research articles addressing key challenges in today's evolving patient experience landscape. The series focuses on improving care delivery across the full healthcare journey—bridging the transition from in-office experiences to digital tools, and balancing the convenience of technology with the need for real human connection.

The series was created to support healthcare leaders responsible for improving care delivery and patient engagement—from Chief Experience Officers to operational directors and digital health innovators. By studying the nuances of a successful patient experience, healthcare systems can increase retention, stabilize their finances, and push the boundaries of innovation.

"This work is grounded in what patients actually experience—not just what systems intend," said Kristine Howell, Founder of Oliven Labs. "We partnered with Children's Wisconsin to study their research with real patient families and gain a deeper understanding of how to enhance engagement, improve patient experiences, and increase satisfaction across every touchpoint."

To extend the reach of this study, Oliven Labs designed proprietary surveys and interviewed a range of experts to ensure the research was deeply rooted in real-world care environments—capturing the nuances of today's healthcare landscape, from shifting patient expectations to operational complexity, and surfacing insights that help organizations deliver more connected, responsive, and truly patient-centered care.

The Research Articles Explore:

Mental Health Outside the System: Patients are increasingly seeking mental health support through apps, online communities, and peer-led platforms. This article explores what's driving that shift and how health systems can adapt.

AI & Ethics in Digital Therapy: As AI-powered tools flood the mental health space, healthcare organizations face new ethical challenges. This piece outlines key risks and offers a framework for safer, patient-informed design.

Why Patients Drop Off: Many care plans stall after the first visit. Based on behavioral research, this article maps the hidden gaps in treatment adherence and offers strategies to reduce patient attrition.

Post-Visit Engagement That Works: Follow-up care is often transactional or overlooked. This article explores how thoughtful, design-led digital touchpoints can foster trust, retention, and better outcomes.

INDUSTRY IMPACT AND APPLICATIONS

Oliven Labs' research is already influencing how healthcare organizations think about digital tools, patient communication, and user experience design. Early readers—including health system leaders, digital product teams, and patient experience executives—have reported using the findings to shape roadmaps, improve workflows, and rethink how they engage patients across devices and settings.

"This work reflects what's possible when institutions take the time to listen to the people they're serving," continued Kristine. "We're helping leaders translate that direct feedback into smart, sustainable ways to reduce patient-experience gaps."

Key ways the research is being applied:

Digital product teams are using the insights to prioritize patient-informed design updates and close UX gaps across apps, portals, and communication tools.

Clinical and operational leaders are reevaluating post-visit workflows to improve continuity, clarity, and follow-through.

Patient experience executives are leveraging the frameworks to drive cross-functional alignment between care delivery and digital engagement strategies.

Innovation and strategy teams are using the findings to surface hidden drop-off points and rethink AI implementation with ethical guardrails in place.

The four articles offer not just analysis, but actionable frameworks, design patterns, and real-world examples that healthcare teams can use to move from insight to implementation.

All four research articles can be found at www.olivenlabs.com/articles.

For healthcare organizations interested in custom research or implementation support, contact:

Media Contact: Kristine Howell, Founder, Oliven Labs, (414) 375-5402, [email protected]

Business Inquiries: Kristine Howell, Founder, Oliven Labs, (414) 375-5402, [email protected]

ABOUT OLIVEN LABS:

Oliven Labs is a human-centered research, design, and strategy agency focused on transforming healthcare from the inside out. With over 20 years of experience at the intersection of healthcare and UX, Oliven Labs helps organizations reimagine how care is delivered—from digital products and services to behind-the-scenes systems and operations.

As embedded partners, Oliven Labs works alongside health systems, payers, startups, and service providers to uncover critical insights and design solutions that improve experience, build trust, and scale effectively. This approach helps healthcare organizations stay ahead in a rapidly changing regulatory and technological environment–while staying grounded in the needs of the people they serve.

To learn more, visit www.olivenlabs.com.

Media Contact

Kristine Howell, Oliven Labs, 1 (414) 375-5402, [email protected], www.olivenlabs.com

SOURCE Oliven Labs