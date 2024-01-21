UXDA Design Agency Releases AI-Driven Spatial Banking Interface for Apple Vision Pro

UXDA's AI-powered spatial banking concept aims to do more than just showcase technological advancements; it seeks to inspire the financial industry with a vision of what the future could hold with next-gen technological innovations and a human-centered design approach. Post this

The UXDA team spent 1,000 hours worth $200,000 on research, experimentation, design and 3D motion for this project that reimagines the future of banking. The spatial banking interface design provides a multi-sensory banking experience that goes beyond transactions and takes financial management and decision-making to a fundamentally new level by integrating goals, context, analysis, recommendations, and guidance in a single space.

UXDA concept extends beyond the traditional banking service model, focusing on enhancing and empowering customer lifestyle through AI and spatial computing. The intuitive solution architecture is centered on customer needs and consists of three main sections: financial snapshot, cash flow center and products marketplace, as well as conversational AI advisor chat.

The spatial banking revolves around an AI advisor, providing a preview of an intuitive and intelligent user experience (UX). The AI advisor transforms banking interactions into a dynamic dialogue. Leveraging AI, spatial banking can understand and adapt to each user's unique lifestyle and context, offering bespoke financial solutions and contextual recommendations. For example, when AI detects a discount on an already completed purchase in a user's multiple cards, it holds the transaction for 24 hours and offers an option to switch the purchase to the card that provides the discount.

UXDA's compelling spatial banking motion video uploaded on YouTube brings this concept to life, illustrating an interface that seamlessly integrates AI-powered banking into our daily routines. A detailed UX case study published in a UXDA blog provides a full-solution overview and specific AI use cases in banking, including credit score improvement, tax guide, automation of repeating payments and actions to reduce financial stress. And all this can be done with the touch of one button in AI chat.

"Today's banks are focused on providing features and transactions, but our team was interested in imagining how the latest technology can help enrich customers' lifestyles through banking," commented Alex Kreger, founder of the UXDA agency. "It's entirely possible that, within a decade, AI-powered spatial computing will not just change the way people bank; it will change their way of life, just like the Apple iPhone did."

UXDA's AI-powered spatial banking concept aims to do more than just showcase technological advancements; it seeks to inspire the financial industry with a vision of what the future could hold. The UXDA team believes that, with next-gen technological innovations and a human-centered design approach, this future is not a distant dream but an emerging reality.

