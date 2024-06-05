Uzakrota Travel Forum 2024 to Welcome 15,000 Leaders of Tourism to Istanbul

Uzakrota Global 2024 will take place in the WOW Convention Center Istanbul on November 15, with the support of Turkish Airlines, Tourism Malaysia, Amadeus, Paximum, Tourmania and Tour to America Post this

A foyer area is also allocated for networking. Approximately 250 different sized companies from a variety of sub-sectors of tourism will be present there in their booths so companies can introduce themselves or learn what others doing from the first hand.

More than 150 speakers will address topics such as "Global Events and Experiences: What Comes Next?", "Are Airlines' Holidays Programs the Next Tour Operators?", "AI-Powered Travel with ChatGPT", "Does Labor Challenges direct us to technology?", "The Impact of Online Reviews on Hospitality Businesses: Managing Reputation in the Digital Era" on 6 stages in 47 sessions.

Stating that this year is a different concept than the years we have been with a different concept, Gokhan Erdogan, the CEO of the company, said, "Uzakrota has always been the most important tourism event in the region, and thanks to this, one of the most effective tourism events in the world was masterful. A surprising concept awaits visitors this year. "

Uzakrota Travel Summit was previously organized in important cities of the world such as Belgrade, Dublin, London, New York, Baku, Sarajevo, Athens.

Uzakrota will also organise B2B tourism summits at Novotel Kuala Lumpur on 19 September 2024, at Radisson Hotel Baku on 04 October 2024, at Rooftop on Bree Cape Town on 17-18 October 2024 and at Narcissus Hotel Riyadh on 12 December 2024.

You can get information about the speakers, sponsors and stands on the website of Uzakrota.

Media Contact

Omer Gundogdu, Uzakrota, 1 05672969929, [email protected]

SOURCE Uzakrota