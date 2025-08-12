V Group Ranks No. 277 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

The trust given by our partners and clients is a huge factor in our success. We share our Inc. 5000 honors with our clients from national professional sports to higher education, government, corporations, and non-profits! Post this

"We are incredibly proud of our growth trajectory and excited to share this honor with all of our stakeholders, partners, and vendors. To achieve the San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad metro rank of No. 5 is outstanding!" said CFO Allegra Morabito.

The Inc 5000 prestigious rankings provide a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company like V Group's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

In addition to the Inc. 5000 honor, V Group is actively involved in the community and was honored by the San Diego Business Journal on its 2025 "Companies That Care" list.

To learn more about V Group, visit https://vgroupsigns.com/.

About V Group

V Group is recognized as a leading national sign company headquartered in San Diego, California. It specializes in delivering high-quality, custom signage and print solutions to businesses and organizations of all sizes and industries. It has a nationwide reputation for innovative designs, exceptional customer service, and commitment to quality, attracting national professional sports, higher education, government, corporations, and non-profits. Clients include, but are not limited to, DirecTV Holiday Bowl, San Diego Padres, California State Games, World Lacrosse, Pechanga, UC Irvine Athletics, UCSD, SDSU, and Rady's Children Hospital. V Group delivers worldwide and continues to lead in the signage industry with creative solutions and unparalleled customer service. For more information, visit https://vgroupsigns.com/.

Susan Almon-Pesch, V Group, 1 858-205-0516, [email protected], https://www.vgroupsigns.com

