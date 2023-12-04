V3Gate Announces Appointment Of New Chief Operating Officer And Key Leadership Promotions

V3Gate, a leading provider of IT solutions, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its leadership team. Effective Jan 1, 2024, retired Navy SEAL and experienced Government contracting executive Chris Hagerman will join as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and five Vice President's (VPs) will step into key leadership roles to help manage the day-to-day operations of the company.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- V3Gate, a leading provider of IT solutions, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its leadership team. Effective Jan 1, 2024, retired Navy SEAL and experienced Government contracting executive Chris Hagerman will join as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and five Vice President's (VPs) will step into key leadership roles to help manage the day-to-day operations of the company.

The following VPs have been promoted to new leadership positions:

Maria Fahmi, Executive Vice President, Technology & Engineering

Julie McKinney, Executive Vice President, Finance & HR

John Rienzo, Executive Vice President, Sales

Bobby Rzonca, Executive Vice President, Sales

Dave Rzonca, Executive Vice President, IDIQ Contracts

The Principals of V3Gate, Oscar Valdez, Tad Rzonca, Guy Nielsen and Matt Rzonca, will form a V3Gate Executive Board, continuing to provide strategic vision and leadership for the company. Oscar Valdez will remain as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"We are thrilled to announce these well-deserved promotions and additions to our leadership team," said Oscar Valdez, CEO at V3Gate. "These individuals have consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication, skills, and leadership throughout their time at V3Gate and we believe their expanded roles will further enhance our ability to deliver high-quality solutions and services to our customers and partners."

These strategic moves come as part of V3Gate's commitment to fostering internal talent and ensuring the continued growth of the company. The Principals stepping into executive governance roles bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record within the organization, ensuring a seamless transition and sustained momentum forward.

