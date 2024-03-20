V3Gate Celebrates Fourth Year of Great Place To Work Certification

"This award is particularly special because it's based off of our employees grading us as a company", said Oscar Valdez, CEO of V3Gate. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to fostering an environment where every individual is valued, empowered, and inspired to contribute their best." Post this

"This award is particularly special because it's based off of our employees grading us as a company", said Oscar Valdez, CEO of V3Gate. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to fostering an environment where every individual is valued, empowered, and inspired to contribute their best."

V3Gate scored higher than the national average for small & medium workplaces in many areas, including credibility, respect, pride, and camaraderie. This award exemplifies the company's commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment and its dedication to employee well-being and satisfaction.

About V3Gate

Founded in 2007, V3Gate is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Minority-owned Business Enterprise (MBE) serving the U.S. Public Sector. The company specializes in emerging technologies that help customers simplify their infrastructures, reduce costs, and create more secure and agile IT environments. V3Gate is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001, ISO 200000, OTTPS 1.1.1 (ISO/IEC 20243:2018), and CMMI Maturity Level 2 certified and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Vet100 lists of fastest-growing private companies, the CRN® Solution Provider 500, the Washington Technology Top 100, and as a Great Place to Work™. Learn more at http://www.v3gate.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

Media Contact

Shannon Mulhern, V3Gate, 4106102299, [email protected], https://www.v3gate.com

SOURCE V3Gate