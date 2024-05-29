V3Gate Ranked #62 on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

"V3Gate continues to reach new heights, and this accolade is not just a reflection of our company's success but also a celebration of our strong partnerships and the hard work of our exceptional employees." Post this

V3Gate's continued presence on the CRN 500 list reflects an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. By providing tailored solutions and exceptional service, V3Gate has broadened its offerings to government customers and the company remains dedicated to leading industry trends to meet evolving market demands.

"We are honored to once again be recognized on CRN's Solution Provider 500 list," stated Oscar Valdez, CEO of V3Gate. "V3Gate continues to reach new heights, and this accolade is not just a reflection of our company's success but also a celebration of our strong partnerships and the hard work of our exceptional employees."

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

The full CRN 2024 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at https://www.crn.com/sp-500/sp2024.

About V3Gate

Founded in 2007, V3Gate is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Minority-owned Business Enterprise (MBE) serving the U.S. Public Sector. The company specializes in emerging technologies that help customers simplify their infrastructures, reduce costs, and create more secure and agile IT environments. V3Gate is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001, ISO 20000, OTTPS 1.1.1 (ISO/IEC 20243:2018), and CMMI Maturity Level 3 certified and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Vet100 lists of fastest-growing private companies, the CRN® Solution Provider 500, the Washington Technology Top 100, and as a Great Place to Work™. Learn more at http://www.v3gate.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

