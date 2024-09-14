V3V Ventures Expands Portfolio with Strategic Investments in DePin and DEX Industries

SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- V3V Ventures (V3V.com), a Singapore-based venture capital firm, continues its commitment to driving innovation in decentralized technologies with new investments in Ghost Drive, Shieldeum, and Algebra Finance. These investments underscore V3V Ventures' dedication to advancing the DePin (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) movement and promoting inclusive financial technologies. The first of these strategic investments, Ghost Drive, is a decentralized cloud storage platform redefining data sovereignty by enabling users to securely store and manage their data without reliance on centralized entities. Ghost Drive's integration with Telegram, along with features like GeoPin, offers users a secure and seamless experience while providing full control of their data. Despite recent controversies surrounding Telegram's broader data management practices, V3V Ventures is confident in the potential of privacy-focused data storage and management technologies. Building on our commitment to privacy and security, V3V Ventures has also invested in Shieldeum, a platform focused on providing decentralized cybersecurity solutions. Recognizing the importance of protecting digital infrastructure across a variety of sectors, V3V is dedicated to supporting innovative and effective solutions that protect users from the most sophisticated cyber threats. This investment not only accelerates Shieldeum's development but also reaffirms V3V Ventures' ongoing commitment to the DePin sector and advancing innovation in decentralized infrastructure, as showcased by our previous investment in U2U Network. In addition to our investments in the DePin sector, V3V Ventures is also advancing DeFi infrastructure through our investment in Algebra. As one of the largest DEX engine providers, Algebra has been a key player behind some of the biggest decentralized exchanges in the crypto space for years. With its current funding round aimed at deploying an Aggregated Liquidity Layer, expanding its plugin marketplace, and expanding Algebra Integral operations, the protocol is poised to become a major competitor to the forthcoming Uniswap v4. Identifying and backing the most technically skilled teams further reinforces our commitment to supporting industry leaders who truly drive innovation forward. Serge Przhevalsky, Partner at V3V Ventures, commented: "We're thrilled about our recent investments in Ghost Drive, Shieldeum, and Algebra Finance, and we're eager to keep building in this space. Our team is looking forward to attending TOKEN 2049 and connecting with the wider community. We're also planning to attend more events focused on DePin and decentralized infrastructure to expand our partnerships and finally meet the founders of these projects in person."

