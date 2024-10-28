V3V Ventures Invests in Hivello and Algebra Finance to Drive Innovation in DePIN and DeFi Sectors

V3V Ventures invests in Hivello and Algebra Finance to propel decentralized infrastructure and DeFi, fostering a scalable, accessible future for blockchain technology. Post this

Hivello is revolutionizing decentralized wireless networks through DePIN technology, enabling a decentralized infrastructure for internet access. The platform supports the deployment of nodes globally, allowing participants to earn rewards while contributing to the network's growth and scalability. With V3V Ventures' support, Hivello aims to expand its node deployment incentives and enhance global network reach, providing a more resilient and accessible wireless ecosystem.

Investment in Algebra Finance

V3V Ventures announced an investment in Algebra Finance, an advanced DeFi infrastructure platform focused on enhancing DEX (Decentralized Exchange) performance through modular architecture and concentrated liquidity solutions. This partnership aims to accelerate Algebra's mission to provide scalable, high-efficiency DeFi infrastructure that enhances capital utilization and trading volumes across decentralized ecosystems. Algebra Finance's innovative protocol empowers DEX platforms with the flexibility to implement modular components, facilitating customizable and efficient liquidity pools. Key features include dynamic fees, concentrated liquidity, and adaptable plugins, enabling seamless updates without disrupting trading. Algebra's robust technology has been integrated by leading DEX platforms, including Camelot, QuickSwap, and StellaSwap, driving billions in total transaction volume.

About V3V Ventures

V3V Ventures is a Singapore-based venture capital firm dedicated to investing in innovative companies with the potential to transform industries. With a strong focus on Web3 and crypto projects, V3V Ventures also supports other disruptive business models. The firm supports entrepreneurs and startups in achieving their growth ambitions through strategic investments and guidance.

Media Contact

