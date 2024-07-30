V8 Piezo-Walk Technology Powers Vacuum Compatible Nanopositioning Stage, new from PI

UHV option is ideal for applications in semiconductor and beamline research. The compact design facilitates the integration of the new N-332 linear positioner.

AUBURN, Mass., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI's new N-332 nanometer-precision linear stage family, configurable to multi-axis setups of XY, XZ and XYZ, is designed for high-end applications in semiconductor technology, fiber-optics, microscopy, bio-nanotechnology, metrology and scientific research in beamlines and laser labs. The stages have a low profile of 30mm and a small footprint of 80x110mm an 80x160mm with travel ranges of 1" and 2", respectively.

No Brake or Counterbalance Required

Due to the high active force of 75N and power-off passive holding force of 80N, the N-332 nanopositioning stage does not require a brake or counterbalance when operated in vertical orientation.

UHV-Option

For demanding applications that require operation in high vacuum, N-332 stages are available in configurations suitable for pressures down to 10-9 hPa. The self-clamping nature of the piezo motor allows the stage to hold a position without heat generation.

PICMA-Walk Technology – High Force and High Resolution

The PICMA-Walk piezo motor inside the N-332 stage is based on 4 pairs of PI's proprietary PICMA® piezo actuators, arranged in a V8 configuration. PICMA® piezo actuators were successfully tested for 100 billion cycles by NASA/JPL before being used on the Mars Rover's instrumentation lab. PICMA-Walk motors provide high force linear motion to 75N and are capable of sub-nanometer resolution and self-locking when de-energized – a great advantage for applications where a stable position must be maintained without power, heat generation or servo jitter.

Specifications of the N-332 nanopositioning stage

Industries Served

Semiconductor technology, fiber-optics, microscopy, bio-nanotechnology, metrology, scientific instrumentation, beamline instrumentation, laser labs

Applications Blog | Videos

