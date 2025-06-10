VA Media Selects SpherexAI for Global Compliance on YouTube

VA Media partners with Spherex to support the growth of its rapidly expanding film catalog on YouTube

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spherex, a global leader providing AI solutions for video compliance, announced today that VA Media, a global network of genre-based movie, TV, and creator channels on YouTube, will utilize SpherexAI for international compliance.

SpherexAI's implementation will cover VA Media's YouTube film channels, providing a consistent and reliable framework for compliance. Adopting SpherexAI is a strategic move for VA Media as it continues expanding its global reach. By automating content review to ensure compliance with YouTube guidelines, VA Media can confidently deliver high-quality, engaging content to its audience, knowing its content adheres to community standards and optimizes audience engagement and monetization.

Leveraging advanced AI and machine learning technologies, SpherexAI ensures that content meets global regulatory requirements and aligns with regional cultural norms. SpherexAI automates the review process and identifies content, including dialogue, scenes, images, sounds, and cultural references that a platform or territory may find non-compliant.

"As the consumption of long-form content continues to grow on YouTube, maintaining compliance across multiple territories is a complex and critical task. It's essential to protecting brand integrity, maximizing reach, and unlocking monetization opportunities," said Teresa Phillips, CEO and co-founder of Spherex. "We're excited to partner with VA Media to support their global compliance needs, ensuring their content adheres to platform standards while reaching diverse audiences worldwide.

"SpherexAI is an ideal partner for our extensive and rapidly expanding film catalog on YouTube. As we continue our international growth, it is crucial to maintain our brand's integrity at the highest level while navigating the complexities of global regulatory and cultural standards," said Mark Ashbridge, CEO of VA Media. "SpherexAI's intelligent platform provides the precision and efficiency necessary to ensure our content's compliance and relevance worldwide."

About VA Media

VA Media is a global media company based in Australia and Los Angeles that specializes in AVOD and social video monetization. The home for a global network of genre-based movie, TV, and creator channels on YouTube, Facebook, SNAP, and other AVOD streaming platforms, it is one of the largest entertainment partners for movies and TV for YouTube in Australia and the US. VA Media's independent network of over 21 million subscribers and 120 million views every month helps leading studios and major film and distribution businesses from around the world reach its tailored global audiences. www.vamedianetwork.com

About Spherex:

Spherex is a global technology company transforming how media and entertainment enterprises create, adapt, and deliver film and television to audiences worldwide through expert-centered AI and machine learning. With unmatched expertise in culture and regulatory compliance, Spherex works with the world's largest media companies, movie studios, networks, distributors, and streamers to build larger audiences, speed up content discovery, drive more video views, and generate higher revenue. Learn more at www.spherex.com.

