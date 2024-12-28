Vabeen Launches Polar Beast 35K - The Disposable Vape with Record-Breaking Puffs and Customizable Power

The Vabeen Polar Beast 35K Disposable Vape offers 35,000 puffs, customizable output, adjustable ice levels, and superior flavor, making it the ultimate choice for experienced vapers.

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Dec. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vabeen, a leading innovator in the vaping industry, is proud to introduce its latest groundbreaking product: the Vabeen Polar Beast 35K Disposable Vape. This cutting-edge disposable vape sets new standards in the vaping world with its impressive longevity, customizable features, and premium performance, making it the ideal choice for both seasoned vapers and newcomers looking for an elevated experience.

A Remarkable Puff Count and Rechargeable Power

The Vabeen Polar Beast 35K Disposable Vape stands out with its ability to provide an astonishing 35,000 puffs per device, ensuring vapers can enjoy an extended usage period without frequent replacements. Powered by an 800mAh rechargeable battery, the device offers consistent power throughout its impressive lifespan. This rechargeable feature ensures that users don't need to dispose of the device once the battery runs low, making it both cost-effective and eco-friendly.

Customizable Output for a Tailored Experience

Vabeen's Polar Beast 35K comes equipped with adjustable output ranging from 12W to 24W, allowing users to fine-tune their vaping experience based on their personal preferences. Whether you prefer a mild, smooth inhale or a more intense vapor production, this feature allows you to control the device's power. This output control is easily managed via a red button on the device, ensuring seamless operation for users of all experience levels.

Adjustable Ice Levels for a Unique Cooling Sensation

One of the most unique features of the Polar Beast 35K is its adjustable ice levels, which range from 0 to 10. This allows users to customize the level of cooling sensation, from a subtle breeze to an intense freeze. The ice level control is conveniently accessed via a blue button, offering an interactive and personalized vaping experience that sets the device apart from its competitors.

A Visual Feast: 3D Curved Screen with Freezing Animations

The best disposable vape features a 3.82-inch 3D curved screen that not only serves as a practical interface but also as a visual delight. The screen displays freezing animations that correspond to the device's adjustable ice levels, creating an immersive experience that goes beyond just the act of vaping. This feature enhances the overall appeal of the device, providing a visually engaging way to track your settings and add an extra layer of enjoyment to each puff.

Triple Mesh Coils for Optimal Flavor Delivery

For those who prioritize flavor, the Polar Beast 35K does not disappoint. It is designed with triple mesh coils, which ensure optimal flavor delivery with every inhale. This cutting-edge coil technology enhances the intensity and richness of the e-juice, making every puff a satisfying and flavorful experience. Whether you are vaping on one of the many vibrant flavors available or simply seeking a pure, clean hit, the triple mesh coils provide the best flavor profile possible.

Mouth-to-Lung (MTL) Vaping Experience

The Vabeen Polar Beast 35K is specifically engineered for Mouth-to-Lung (MTL) vaping, making it ideal for those who prefer a draw similar to traditional smoking. The device's design and airflow are optimized to provide a smooth, satisfying throat hit, a hallmark of MTL vaping. The airflow can be adjusted to suit individual preferences, allowing users to fine-tune their experience further.

Flavors to Satisfy Every Palate

The Polar Beast 35K comes pre-loaded with a wide variety of flavors to cater to all tastes. Whether you crave fruity, menthol, or exotic combinations, there is a flavor for everyone. Some of the standout options include:

White Peach Raspberry

Watermelon Ice

Sour Fcuking Fab

Raspberry Peach Lime

Raspberry Limeade

OMG B-Pop

Night Crawler

Miami Mint

Mexico Mango

Meta Moon

Lime Berry Orange

Juicy Peach Ice

Grape Lemon

Blue Razz Ice

Sour Apple Ice

With these diverse and bold flavor profiles, the Polar Beast 35K ensures that every puff is a treat for the taste buds.

Nicotine Strength for the Experienced Vaper

The Vabeen Polar Beast 35K comes with a nicotine strength of 5%, making it an ideal choice for experienced vapers who seek a stronger, more potent experience. This high nicotine content ensures that the device delivers a satisfying hit, providing the same robust sensation as traditional tobacco smoking.

Key Features at a Glance

Pre-loaded e-juice for convenience and ease of use

800mAh rechargeable battery for long-lasting performance

Adjustable ice level (0-10) for customizable cooling sensation

Adjustable output (12-24W) for tailored vapor production

Adjustable airflow for a personalized draw

3.82-inch mega 3D curved screen with freezing animations for visual appeal

Triple mesh coils for enhanced flavor delivery

Best for MTL vaping with smooth and satisfying hits

Approximately 35,000 puffs for extended use

5% (50mg) nicotine strength for a strong and fulfilling experience

About Vabeen

Vabeen is at the forefront of the vaping industry, committed to delivering innovative, high-quality products that meet the needs of modern vapers. With a focus on performance, customization, and user experience, Vabeen is redefining the way consumers approach vaping, providing a range of products designed to offer the best flavors, reliability, and satisfaction.

For more information about the Vabeen Polar Beast 35K Disposable Vape or to explore Vabeen's full range of products, please visit the best online vape shop.

Press Contact:

Aurola

SEO

Vapeosurcing UK

[email protected]

Media Contact

Aurola H, Vapesourcing UK, 86 15189705751, [email protected], https://vapesourcing.uk/

SOURCE Vabeen