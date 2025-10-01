VacayHome Connect Collaborates with Hyatt to Expand Global Distribution

"After more than a decade serving guests across the vacation rental industry, we are thrilled to collaborate with Hyatt and bring our professionally managed homes to Homes & Hideaways by World of Hyatt," Sunil Aluvila, CEO of VacayHome Connect Post this

"After more than a decade serving guests across the vacation rental industry, we are thrilled to collaborate with Hyatt and bring our professionally managed homes to Homes & Hideaways by World of Hyatt," said Sunil Aluvila, CEO of VacayHome Connect.

"This collaboration enables World of Hyatt members to not only redeem points for vacation rental stays at homes managed by VacayHome Connect, but also to earn valuable points and credit for tier qualifying night when booking these homes through Hyatt — delivering the flexibility and rewards today's travelers expect." - Jasmine Junnarkar

This announcement underscores Hyatt's ongoing commitment to providing flexible, residential-style accommodations for World of Hyatt members, delivering new and innovative ways for them to experience care beyond traditional hotel stays. Homes & Hideaways by World of Hyatt provides more locations, more experiences and more opportunities to earn and redeem.

About VacayHome Connect

VacayHome Connect has been a trusted provider of vacation rental experiences for more than 10 years, partnering exclusively with professionally managed properties to ensure quality, reliability, and guest satisfaction. The company's portfolio spans thousands of homes in leading vacation destinations around the globe. By offering thoughtfully curated, professionally managed accommodations, VacayHome Connect delivers a level of consistency and service that aligns with Hyatt's high standards and guest expectations.

VacayHome Connect's multi-channel distribution platform, with a global network of partnerships and integrations across leading OTAs, metasearch platforms, and loyalty programs, empowers property managers to expand their reach, generate bookings, optimize revenue, and simplify operations.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2025, The company's portfolio included more than 1,450 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 80 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape® Resorts & Spas, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services and Trisept Solutions® technology services.

For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Media Contact

Matt kill, VacayHome Connect, 1 7087046301, [email protected], www.vacayhomeconnect.com

Jasmine Junnarkar, Hyatt, [email protected], www.hyatt.com

SOURCE VacayHome Connect