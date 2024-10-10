VacayHome Connect Launches Connectivity Partnership with Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VacayHome Connect, a leader in global vacation rental distribution, multi-channel connectivity, content curation, channel marketing and guest support, is excited to announce that select homes and villas from their global portfolio are now available for booking by Marriott Bonvoy members and guests through Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy. As a key feature of the program, Marriott Bonvoy members can earn and redeem points on all stays booked on homesandvillasbymarriott.com.

The collaboration leverages VacayHome Connect's 10+ years of experience in the vacation rental industry, providing Marriott Bonvoy members and their guests with an expanded selection of homes and villas in popular destinations worldwide.

VacayHome Connect has a proven track record of delivering world-class technology to property management companies and exceptional service to guests. "We are thrilled that Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy has chosen VacayHome Connect as a trusted connectivity partner. We look forward to enhancing the Homes & Villas brand, ensuring that all members and guests have a seamless and worry-free experience," said Sunil Aluvila, CEO of VacayHome Connect.

About VacayHome Connect LLC

For over a decade, VacayHome Connect has been a leader in the vacation rental industry, offering hundreds of professional property managers that oversee 45,000 homes on an innovative multi-channel distribution platform. This comprehensive solution blends advanced technology with attentive guest support, content curation, and review management. VHC meticulously curates listing information for quality and clarity, distributes vacation rental properties to both mainstream and exclusive channels, ensures optimal placement, channel marketing, and revenue management, and manages guest communications to provide a seamless guest experience. To learn more please visit, vacayhomeconnect.com/distribution-channels.

For all partnership inquiries, please contact Chris Heller at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please reach out to [email protected].

About Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy's global home rental offering launched in 2019 with the vision of bringing Marriott's 95+ years of hospitality expertise to the home rental market. With a focus on premium and luxury rental homes, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy prides itself on offering a highly-curated portfolio of professional managed homes that meet the services standards expected of Marriott Bonvoy.

Media Contact

Matt Kill, VacayHome Connect, 1 7087046301, [email protected], www.vacayhomeconnect.com

