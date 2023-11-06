Vaccine Clinical Development: Key Ingredients to Improve Efficiency, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the importance of having an early partnership between clinical and lab teams for the development of vaccine trail protocol. Attendees will learn ways to improve the efficiency of vaccine development. The featured speakers will discuss how innovative technologies and automation contribute to the advancement of vaccine development.
TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The development of effective vaccines is among the greatest advancements in public health to combat infectious diseases. It is a complex multi-year and multi-stakeholder process that requires well-designed strategy, partnership and preparedness among the clinical, operational and laboratory experts.
In this webinar, hear from experts on the importance of having an integrated approach among the clinical and laboratory teams well before the protocol development. And how robust laboratory and IT capabilities along with innovative automation help improve the efficiency of vaccine development.
Join experts from the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lisa Kierstead, Executive Director, Vaccine Lab; Vanessa Elharrar, MD, MPH, Vice President, Vaccines Business Strategy Lead, Clinical Research; and Alejandro Rodriguez, Senior Group Leader, Vaccine Lab, for the live webinar on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Vaccine Clinical Development: Key Ingredients to Improve Efficiency.
