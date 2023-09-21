Vaccine management platform Canid closes $1.5 million in a new funding round led by SeedtoB Capital

Canid's unique suite of tools offers practices a unified way to engage patients and close care gaps, while minimizing provider burnout and delivering higher-quality care. Tweet this

"Vaccinations have been taken for granted for decades. They're the #1 most valuable public health tool we have as a society, and yet they're always the last priority for our healthcare system. We're at a point where doctors and patients alike see vaccines as a burden instead of the life-saving preventative care interventions that they are. Our goal at Canid is to change that. By eliminating the burden out of giving and receiving vaccines, we hope to make it exciting again to take part. This starts at the doctor's office, where a typical pediatrician's office will give vaccines to hundreds of kids per day." said Pedro Sanchez de Lozada, founder and CEO of Canid.

"Canid is currently live in 4 states, 3 of which have been added in the past quarter. We're excited to support Pedro and team to expand across the Southwest and Midwest United States to meet the demand for a new way to vaccinate" said Ritesh Sharma, Managing Partner at SeedtoB Capital. "As Canid works with larger and larger swaths of the population country-wide, new tools enabling the company to improve vaccination rates will be critical to expanding the impact of their methodology."

About Canid

Based in New York, NY, Canid is an end-to-end vaccine workflow automation and management solution, allowing practices to more effectively manage the purchasing, delivery, and record management of vaccines. By eliminating the administrative complexity of vaccine delivery, Canid empowers clinicians to deliver higher-quality care and ultimately drive improvements in public health.

About SeedtoB Capital

Based in Atlanta, GA, SeedtoB Capital invests in early-stage businesses driving adoption of innovative technology within the healthcare ecosystem. The firm was founded by Ritesh Sharma and Shantanu Nigam, serial entrepreneurs who founded Jvion and quickly grew it into the nation's largest clinical AI company. SeedtoB Capital is focused on helping entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of healthcare and chart the most efficient path toward Series B – and ultimately, company success.

Media Contact

Maya Menon, SeedtoB Capital, 1 (347) 450-1096, [email protected], seedtob.com

