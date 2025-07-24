Vaccines and Clinical Testing: Strategic Entry into Trials in Europe, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into what makes Europe, using Belgium as an example, a wise choice for vaccine trials. Attendees will learn how epidemiology strengthens early clinical strategy and supports regulatory success. The featured speakers will discuss when and why to consider alternative trial models like adaptive design or human challenge studies. Attendees will learn how clinical endpoints likely predicting efficacy have been used to support vaccine licensure. The speakers will share insights into common pitfalls in early vaccine development and how to avoid them. The speakers will also share practical tips to speed up timelines while maintaining data quality and operational excellence.
TORONTO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Early-stage vaccine developers face critical decisions: where to conduct trials, how to navigate various regulatory systems and how to generate the evidence needed to proceed swiftly and with scientific integrity.
This webinar is designed for biotech innovators, NGOs and pharma teams preparing to bring their vaccine candidates into clinical testing. This session will provide clear, practical insight into how Europe can support more innovative early development, from identifying the right countries and sites to using epidemiological evidence to shape compelling clinical strategies.
Real-world examples will be discussed, including Belgium's infrastructure for early-phase and human challenge studies. The webinar will also outline alternative pathways that can reduce risk, optimize timelines and help assets reach their next milestone.
Register for this webinar to learn how to make confident, informed decisions, supported by a partner with deep regional expertise and end-to-end capabilities in vaccines and clinical testing, including infectious disease research.
Join Laurence De Moerlooze, Chief Medical Officer, P95; Pierre Van Damme, Director, Vaccinopolis; Kaatje Bollaerts, Epidemiology Business Head, P95; and Eleni Koursari (Moderator), Marketing and Communications Manager, P95, for the live webinar on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 9:30am EDT (3:30pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Vaccines and Clinical Testing: Strategic Entry into Trials in Europe.
ABOUT P95
P95 is a full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in clinical trials, epidemiology, and real-world evidence. With deep expertise in infectious disease and global health, P95 provides tailored solutions across all phases of clinical research. With global reach, coupled with regional specialization in Africa, LMICs, and beyond, P95 ensures impactful outcomes in even the most challenging environments.
To learn more about P95 visit https://p-95.com/
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
