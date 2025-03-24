Vacuum Interrupters Introduces RVI-RP177B Replacement Vacuum Interrupter

The RVI-RP177B is a direct fit-and-function replacement unit for Allen-Bradley RP177B vacuum interrupters.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vacuum Interrupters, a leading manufacturer of replacement vacuum interrupters, pole assemblies, parts, and components for medium-voltage vacuum circuit breakers and contactors, introduces the RVI-RP177B replacement vacuum interrupter.

This direct fit-and-function replacement unit for Allen-Bradley RP177B vacuum interrupters meets original equipment ratings and is intended for use in Allen-Bradley 1502-V4DBDA-1 contactors. The RVI-RP177B is built to provide excellent high-voltage insulation, high cumulative and breaking capacity, exclusive internal torsion control, and an excellent vacuum seal thanks to its fine alumina ceramic.

The replacement vacuum interrupter offers 400 A RMS-rated current, 7.2 kV RMS maximum voltage, 60 kV peak impulse withstand, and 6 kA RMS-rated short-circuit breaking current.

No modification is required for proper installation and operation in the existing Allen-Bradley 1502-V4DBDA-1 contactors. Vacuum Interrupters can also provide assembly components and mounting hardware to aid in installation and shorten downtime.

Search our inventory to find the right vacuum interrupter replacement for your equipment and contact us for custom vacuum interrupters for use in obsolete circuit breakers and contactors.

About Vacuum Interrupters

Vacuum Interrupters, developer of the Magnetron Atmospheric Condition predictive vacuum interrupter test set (MAC-TS4), the CBT-1203 circuit breaker timer, and the VITS60M vacuum integrity test system, provides replacement vacuum interrupters, pole assemblies, and components for virtually all medium-voltage vacuum circuit breakers and vacuum contactors. It also offers a High Voltage Test Lab and has SF6 interrupter rebuild and replacement capabilities. Learn more at VacuumInterrupters.com or contact us.

Media Contact

Jessica MacNeil, Vacuum Interrupters, 800-796-3081, [email protected], http://www.vacuuminterrupters.com/

SOURCE Vacuum Interrupters