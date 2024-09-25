Vacuum Interrupters Introduces RVI-VS7203 Replacement Vacuum Interrupter

This direct fit-and-function replacement unit is intended for use in Siemens 3TL8, 97H35, and 97H37 vacuum contactors.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vacuum Interrupters, a leading manufacturer of replacement vacuum interrupters, pole assemblies, parts, and components for medium-voltage vacuum circuit breakers and contactors, introduces the RVI-VS7203 replacement vacuum interrupter.

This direct fit-and-function replacement unit for the Siemens VS7203 vacuum interrupter meets original equipment ratings and is intended for use in Siemens 3TL8, 97H35, and 97H37 vacuum contactors. The RVI-VS7203 is built to provide excellent high-voltage insulation, high cumulative and breaking capacity, exclusive internal torsion control, and an exceptional vacuum seal thanks to a fine alumina ceramic.

The replacement vacuum interrupter offers 400 A RMS-rated current, 7.2 kV RMS maximum voltage, 60 kV peak impulse withstand, and 5.0 kA RMS-rated short-circuit breaking current.

No modification is required for proper installation and operation in existing Siemens 3TL8, 97H35, or 97H37 vacuum contactors. Vacuum Interrupters can also provide assembly components and mounting hardware to aid in installation and shorten downtime.

About Vacuum Interrupters

Vacuum Interrupters, developer of the Magnetron Atmospheric Condition predictive vacuum interrupter test set (MAC-TS4), the CBT-1203 circuit breaker timer, and the VITS60M and VITS75M vacuum integrity test systems, provides replacement vacuum interrupters, pole assemblies, and components for virtually all medium-voltage vacuum circuit breakers and vacuum contactors. It also offers a High Voltage Test Lab and has SF6 interrupter rebuild/replacement capabilities. Learn more at VacuumInterrupters.com or contact us at 214-442-5877.

