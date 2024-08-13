Vacuum Interrupters Introduces RVI-WL-35774D Replacement Vacuum Interrupter

The RVI-WL-35774D replacement vacuum interrupter is intended for use in Eaton SL and Cutler-Hammer SJ25V830 vacuum contactors.
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vacuum Interrupters, a leading manufacturer of replacement vacuum interrupters, pole assemblies, parts, and components for medium-voltage vacuum circuit breakers and contactors, introduces the RVI-WL-35774D replacement vacuum interrupter.
This direct fit-and-function replacement unit for the WL-35774D vacuum interrupter meets original equipment ratings and is intended for use in Eaton SL and Cutler-Hammer SJ25V830 vacuum contactors. The RVI-WL-35774D is built to provide excellent high-voltage insulation, high cumulative and breaking capacity, exclusive internal torsion control, and an exceptional vacuum seal thanks to a fine alumina ceramic.
The replacement vacuum interrupter offers 800 A RMS-rated current, 7.2 kV RMS maximum voltage, 65 kV peak impulse withstand, and 12.5 kA RMS-rated short-circuit breaking current.
No modification is required for proper installation and operation in existing Eaton SL and Cutler-Hammer SJ25V830 vacuum contactors. Vacuum Interrupters can also provide assembly components and mounting hardware to aid in installation and shorten downtime.
About Vacuum Interrupters
Vacuum Interrupters, developer of the Magnetron Atmospheric Condition predictive vacuum interrupter test set (MAC-TS4), Circuit Breaker Timer test set (CBT-1203), and Vacuum Integrity Testers (VITS60M and VITS75M) test systems, provides replacement vacuum interrupters, pole assemblies, and components for virtually all medium-voltage vacuum circuit breakers and vacuum contactors and offers High Voltage Test Lab and SF6 interrupter rebuild/replacement capabilities. Learn more at VacuumInterrupters.com or contact us at 214-442-5877.
Media Contact
Jessica MacNeil, Vacuum Interrupters, 800-796-3081, [email protected], http://www.vacuuminterrupters.com/
SOURCE Vacuum Interrupters
Share this article