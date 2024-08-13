Vacuum Interrupters Introduces RVI-WL-35774D Replacement Vacuum Interrupter

The RVI-WL-35774D replacement vacuum interrupter is intended for use in Eaton SL and Cutler-Hammer SJ25V830 vacuum contactors.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vacuum Interrupters, a leading manufacturer of replacement vacuum interrupters, pole assemblies, parts, and components for medium-voltage vacuum circuit breakers and contactors, introduces the RVI-WL-35774D replacement vacuum interrupter.