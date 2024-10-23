Vacuum Interrupters Introduces RVI-WL-35925A Replacement Vacuum Interrupter

The RVI-WL-35925A is intended for use in Powell PowlVac 05PV50 vacuum circuit breakers.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vacuum Interrupters, a leading manufacturer of replacement vacuum interrupters, pole assemblies, parts, and components for medium-voltage vacuum circuit breakers and contactors, introduces the RVI-WL-35925A replacement vacuum interrupter.

This direct fit-and-function replacement unit for the Powell WL-35925A vacuum interrupter meets original equipment ratings and is intended for use in Powell PowlVac 05PV50 vacuum circuit breakers. The RVI-WL-35925A is built to provide excellent high-voltage insulation, high cumulative and breaking capacity, exclusive internal torsion control, and an excellent vacuum seal thanks to its fine alumina ceramic.

The replacement vacuum interrupter offers 2000 A RMS-rated current, 5 kV RMS maximum voltage, 60 kV peak impulse withstand, and 50 KA RMS-rated short-circuit breaking current.

No modification is required for proper installation and operation in the existing Powell PowlVac 05PV50 vacuum circuit breakers. Vacuum Interrupters can also provide assembly components and mounting hardware to aid in installation and shorten downtime.

About Vacuum Interrupters

Vacuum Interrupters, developer of the Magnetron Atmospheric Condition predictive vacuum interrupter test set (MAC-TS4), the CBT-1203 circuit breaker timer, and the VITS60M and VITS75M vacuum integrity test systems, provides replacement vacuum interrupters, pole assemblies, and components for virtually all medium-voltage vacuum circuit breakers and vacuum contactors. It also offers a High Voltage Test Lab and has SF6 interrupter rebuild/replacement capabilities. Learn more at VacuumInterrupters.com or contact us.

