VahatiCor, Inc. Announces Treatment of the First Patient with the A-FLUX Reducer System®

The A-FLUX Reducer implant is placed in the coronary sinus, the largest vein in the heart, and is designed to provide more blood flow to the ischemic portion of the heart and improve patient symptoms and quality of life. The first patient received the A-FLUX Reducer implant through the Special Access Program (SAP) of Health Canada. A prospective multi-center clinical study of the device is scheduled to begin enrollment this year.

"We have many interventional or surgical revascularization options for patients with advanced large coronary artery disease. However, a significant proportion still suffer from angina. The A-FLUX Reducer could help to fill that therapeutic void. It was an honor to perform the first-in-human implant and the patient is doing great," said Dr. Jean-Michel Paradis, specialist in coronary and structural interventional cardiology at Quebec Heart and Lung Institute, who co-treated the first patient.

"The A-FLUX Reducer System is a promising intervention with the potential to provide a predictable and low-risk treatment for a growing population of patients with angina symptoms that do not respond well to medicines and lifestyle changes," added Dr. Can Manh Nguyen, interventional cardiologist who co-treated the first patient with Dr. Paradis.

More than 20 million people in North America and Europe have ongoing angina symptoms and 4 million undergo invasive diagnostic angiograms per year. (1,4)

"At VahatiCor, we're driven to improve patient outcomes with solutions that provide rapid relief and long-term effectiveness. While many interventions are available to treat the blockages in the large coronary arteries, very few options exist for an even larger group of patients with microvascular angina," said Howard Edelman, CEO of VahatiCor. "We are encouraged by the positive early clinical experience with A-FLUX and are moving forward quickly to a larger study that will support the availability of the device for more patients."

About VahatiCor, Inc.

VahatiCor, Inc., a member of the T45 Labs portfolio, is developing medical devices that address unmet clinical needs to elevate the standard of care for people with angina and other heart conditions. The team at VahatiCor recognizes the profound impact these conditions can have on a patient's health, happiness, and overall quality of life and is dedicated to finding solutions.

The A-FLUX Reducer System is an investigational medical device that is not available for commercial distribution.

