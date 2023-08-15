VAI Partners with Greenwing Technology to Provide S2K eBusiness Customers with Punchout Connector

VAI partners with Greenwing Technology to streamline e-commerce

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VAI, a leading ERP software developer, and Greenwing Technology, an e-Procurement supplier and punchout catalog integration company that works with clients worldwide to power supply-side e-Procurement solutions, have partnered to connect VAI eCommerce customers leveraging S2K eBusiness with Greenwing's punchout connector. An eProcurement system allows the customer to order and receive invoices from multiple vendors, all from a centralized location, simplifying reporting on orders and payments. An eCommerce website called a punchout catalog enables institutional buyers to purchase directly from suppliers through their electronic procurement systems.

To keep tabs on their spending, institutions including colleges, businesses, and hospitals buy eProcurement software. They enable individual buyers to log item requests by connecting their buyers to their procurement apps via Punchout Catalogs, but they delegate the approval process to management. Even though orders are frequently quicker and more accurate, suppliers still interact directly with the same end customer.

The VAI and Greenwing connection works by integrating a VAI S2K eBusiness eCommerce catalog into VAI's ERP system. It acts as a gateway connecting the transfer of cart and order information, allowing the systems to communicate seamlessly. Utilizing Greenwing as the intermediary between VAI S2K/S2K eCommerce allows a one-time setup on the VAI side providing integration into unlimited eProcurement systems, such as Ariba, Coupa, Jaggaer, and many others, maximizing ROI. The ability to provide invoices electronically allows completely paperless transactions between vendor and customer.

One company already benefiting from the VAI and Greenwing partnership is a premier distributor of janitorial and packaging supplies, equipment, and service. Nassco, Inc. connects to over a dozen organizations including school districts and health care organizations to supply MRO. With this solution, Nassco can offer ordering options that support existing customer relationships, but also grow new ones as opportunities are uncovered.

"Working with our eCommerce and ERP partners is critical to our customers for a successful implementation," said Jeremy Friedman, COO of Greenwing Technology. "When all parties have experience and knowledge of the eProcurement system, eCommerce system, ERP system, and how they all work together, it yields a successful partnership and happy clients."

Features of the VAI S2K eBusiness Punchout Catalog Extension Are:

Easy installation & configuration – Setup support from Greenwing provided.

Punchout Authentication – Allow the user to authenticate directly from their procurement system.

Punchout Cart Return – Direct integration of shopping cart data for procurement and ERP systems.

Compatible with any platform supporting cXML or OCI – Easily connect to over 100 eProcurement platforms.

"Our partnership with Greenwing allows our e-commerce customers to integrate into multiple e-procurement systems without any change to the VAI S2K e-commerce and ERP systems," said John Venezia, Director, Portal Integrations at VAI. "This also allows them to do invoicing directly to an automated e-procurement system. Everything for the customer is in one place, allowing them a quick and easy process."

About Greenwing Technology

Greenwing Technology helps organizations of all sizes develop B2B Punchout Catalogs, hosted catalogs, and electronic purchase order/invoicing systems to integrate with over 120 eProcurement systems. With over 15 years of e-Procurement and punchout experience Greenwing works with clients worldwide to power supply-side e-Procurement solutions. For more information, visit http://www.greenwingtechnology.com.

About VAI

VAI is a leading independent mid-market ERP software developer renowned for its flexible solutions and ability to automate critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors. VAI's software solutions are backed by a wealth of experience and a reputation for excellence that countless companies rely on. With specific ERP solutions for hard goods, food and pharmaceutical companies, VAI has helped some of the most recognized companies address key industry requirements and deliver bottom-line results. VAI continues to innovate with new solutions that leverage business intelligence, analytics, mobility, and cloud technology to help customers make more informed business decisions and empower their mobile workforce. For more information, visit http://www.vai.net.

About VAI Cloud LLC

VAI Cloud, LLC is the primary provider for cloud deployment of VAI's S2K Software Suite. VAI Cloud enables businesses to have a disaster recovery plan and high availability in place without all the complexities and expenses. VAI Cloud infrastructure spans multiple data centers with full synchronization between redundant systems. Customers in VAI Cloud can add additional resources and updates are done without the need for downtime. For more information, visit http://www.vaicloud.net.

