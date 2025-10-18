Vakiav Launches their First Window Smart Bird Feeder Designed for Effortless Setup and Instant Connection

Vakiav launches the VK-G2 window smart bird feeder featuring tool-free dovetail assembly, instant one-scan app binding, and upgraded 2K clarity — making birdwatching effortless, affordable, and accessible for birdlovers.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vakiav, a technology company specializing in pet care and wildlife observation devices, today announced the release of its first window-mounted smart bird feeder — the VK-G2. Building on the success of its earlier models, the VK-G2 focuses on ultimate simplicity, affordability, and user-friendly innovation, redefining how beginners connect with nature.

The VK-G2 introduces tool-free dovetail assembly and one-step binding, letting users set up the feeder in minutes — no tools, screws, or complex pairing required. With upgraded 2K clarity, a compact, sturdy design, and a budget-friendly price, it's designed for beginners and casual bird lovers alike.

"Vakiav has always aimed to bring people closer to nature through smart, human-centered design," said Lion Lin, CEO of Vakiav. "The VK-G2 takes this philosophy further — it's our simplest, most accessible feeder yet, designed for anyone to enjoy the beauty of birds without any setup frustration."

Simplified Design, Smarter Experience

Tool-Free Dovetail Assembly: A clever, interlocking design inspired by traditional Chinese woodworking joinery allows for quick, secure assembly without any tools. Setup can be completed in minutes.

Instant One-Step Binding: Scan a QR code to connect instantly to the mobile app — no complicated steps.

2K Ultra HD Clarity: Capture fine feather textures and vibrant details with its advanced 2K camera.

Lightweight & Versatile: Small and elegant, perfect for window or balcony installation. Strong suction cups keep it stable against wind.

Accessible Price: At an entry-level price point, VK-G2 lowers the cost barrier, welcoming more bird lovers into the world of smart birdwatching.

In addition, Vakiav's AI bird recognition feature is still completely free to every user.

Availability

The VK-G2 Smart Bird Feeder is available now. With green, blue, and yellow available as options. You can check more details via this link: https://www.vakiav.com/products/vk-g2-smart-bird-feeder.

About Vakiav

Vakiav develops intuitive, high-quality smart pet care and wildlife observation devices designed to bring people closer to nature. By combining advanced technology with user-centric design, Vakiav makes every connection with the natural world smarter, simpler, and more joyful.

Media Contact

Vakiav PR Team, VANIMAGE. CO., LTD., 1 4082075061, [email protected], www.vakiav.com

SOURCE Vakiav