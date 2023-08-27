Valasys Media LLP Ranks No. 2732 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 as America's Fastest Growing Private Company

"Valasys Media makes it into the Inc.5000 for the class of 2023 as America's Fastest Growing Private Company with #33 as industry rank and 196% Growth Percentage." Tweet this

Chief Executive Officer, Valasys Media:

"Valasys Media makes it into the Inc.5000 list!!! We are absolutely thrilled and delighted. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to all our enthusiastic employees for their unwavering dedication, diligent efforts to bring our brand to the global scale. I extend my sincere thanks to our esteemed and trusted clients and partners who believe in the quality of our products and services."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"As a result of this acclamation, Valasys' workforce demonstrates a commitment to the success of our clients through our innovative approach to helping all MerTech fraternity with highly sophisticated Demand Generation strategies that leverage Valasys's AI Driven and Intent-based platform that helps all our clients achieve superior benefits. It's well known and trusted by our serving clients and their channel partners that our most advanced levels of Data Insight accelerate their purchaser's journey for more client acquisition."

Valasys Media consistently demonstrates cutting-edge solutions because they have a deep understanding of their clients' needs and problems. Their clients have achieved exceptional results thanks to their knowledge of designing marketing strategies, utilising data analytics, and utilising emerging technologies, giving them a competitive edge in the market.

Valasys Media has made strides in creating an environment that encourages innovation and collaboration in addition to their client-centric approach. Employees are encouraged to think outside the box and offer original ideas because the company places a strong emphasis on experimentation and creativity. The core values of Valasys Media are strongly influenced by this unwavering dedication to innovation, which permeates every facet of their business operations.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

