Valaurum, Inc. Ranked Number 401 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valaurum, Inc. today announced it ranked 401st on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Valaurum, Inc. grew 174% during this period. 2025 marks Valaurum's first appearance on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list.
Valaurum's Founder and President, Adam Trexler, Ph.D., attributes the company's remarkable, 174% revenue growth to its unique gold bill, the Aurum®, becoming one of the most popular ways for everyday individuals to buy gold, with the company's revenue growth. He said, "the tremendous growth Valaurum has experienced over the past three years is yet another testament to the creativity and dedication of our team, as well as our innovative intellectual property. Valaurum is moving the precious metals market away from physical coins to gold bills infused with proprietary nanotechnology and central-bank-level security features. Our fractional gold bills truly resonate with our customers and represent the future of stackable gold. We've taken an ancient, traditional industry and adapted it to the modern era. Now, we work with governments across the globe, hundreds of thousands of people are buying our products in the United States, and Aurum bills are dispensed in ATMs. In an enormous market, the Aurum offers a new way to own gold."
"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."
Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.
About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).
About Valaurum
Valaurum is a leading technology company creating new cycles of permanent value for savers, investors, and governments. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the Company's mission is to make the means of holding wealth accessible to all. Valaurum produces Aurum gold bills, which offer beautiful artwork and advanced anticounterfeiting technology, and are available in multiple different quantities of gold, enabling unprecedented access to gold ownership. Aurum bills have been produced for numerous central banks worldwide, and are demanded more than ever by investors in physical gold.
Media Contact
Leigh Tucker, Valaurum, Inc., 1 (503) 451-6801, [email protected], https://valaurum.com/
SOURCE Valaurum, Inc.
