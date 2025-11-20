Valaurum is moving the precious metals market away from physical coins to gold bills infused with proprietary nanotechnology and central-bank-level security features. Our fractional gold bills truly resonate with our customers and represent the future of stackable gold. Post this

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Valaurum

Valaurum is a leading technology company creating new cycles of permanent value for savers, investors, and governments. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the Company's mission is to make the means of holding wealth accessible to all. Valaurum produces Aurum gold bills, which offer beautiful artwork and advanced anticounterfeiting technology, and are available in multiple different quantities of gold, enabling unprecedented access to gold ownership. Aurum bills have been produced for numerous central banks worldwide, and are demanded more than ever by investors in physical gold.

