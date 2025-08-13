Valaurum Makes Prestigious Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the Company's culture of tenacity and innovation, as well as our team's overall excellence. We are honored to be a part of this list, alongside other remarkable businesses driving our nation's economy. Post this

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the Company's culture of tenacity and innovation, as well as our team's overall excellence," said Adam Trexler, Ph.D., Valaurum Founder and President. "We are honored to be a part of this list, alongside other remarkable businesses driving our nation's economy."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2025 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating difficulties in the marketplace, rising costs of capital, and a competitive hiring space.

Valaurum was recognized for its continued long-term growth, which included a revenue growth rate of 174% over a three-year period.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, Aug. 12, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 through 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2024. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places. All honorees must pass Inc. editorial review.

About Inc.

Inc. is the voice of the American entrepreneur. Through its journalism, Inc. inspires, informs, and documents the most fascinating people in business: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters that represent the most dynamic force in the American economy. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Valaurum

Valaurum is a leading technology company creating new cycles of permanent value for savers, investors, and governments. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the Company mission is to make the means of holding wealth accessible to all. Valaurum ranks as the 152nd fastest-growing financial services company on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. In 2024, Valaurum was recognized by the Portland Business Journal as the #10 Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Company and Manufacturing Company of the Year and by the Technology Association of Oregon as the Growth category Oregon Tech award winner.

Media Contact

Leigh Tucker, Valaurum, 1 503-451-6801, [email protected], https://valaurum.com/

SOURCE Valaurum