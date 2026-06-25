Valbridge Property Advisors | San Antonio | Austin Expands into Dallas-Fort Worth

Building on more than fifty years of service throughout Texas and surrounding areas, Valbridge Property Advisors | San Antonio | Austin, successor firm to Dugger, Grafe, Swanson, Inc., announced the opening of its Dallas-Fort Worth office, marking a strategic expansion into North Texas and reinforcing the firm's commitment to serving clients across the state.

DALLAS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on more than fifty years of service throughout Texas and surrounding areas, Valbridge Property Advisors | San Antonio | Austin, successor firm to Dugger, Grafe, Swanson, Inc., announced the opening of its Dallas-Fort Worth office, marking a strategic expansion into North Texas and reinforcing the firm's commitment to serving clients across the state.

The expansion marks a milestone in the firm's continuous growth since its founding in San Antonio in 1974. Over five decades, the practice has evolved from a boutique appraisal firm into Valbridge Property Advisors | San Antonio | Austin, one of Texas' leading independent valuation and advisory firms. Through steady expansion and sustained investment in its people and expertise, the firm has built a statewide platform that enhances coverage, responsiveness, and client access across Texas's most active real estate markets. With the addition of Dallas-Fort Worth to its Austin and San Antonio offices, the firm now operates a three-office Texas network spanning the state's major metropolitan regions.

The Dallas-Fort Worth office will be led by Chris Knight, MAI, R/W-AC, who joined Valbridge in 2014 and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Appraisal Institute's North Texas Chapter. Knight brings extensive experience in commercial real estate valuation, agricultural properties, right-of-way assignments, conservation easements, litigation support, and other complex appraisal engagements.

"The Dallas-Fort Worth market has long been an important part of our service area," said Knight. "Establishing a permanent office in North Texas allows us to provide greater responsiveness and local market expertise while maintaining the collaborative resources and technical depth our clients expect."

The office provides valuation and consulting services for commercial, multifamily, agricultural, special-purpose, and right-of-way properties, as well as litigation support, ad valorem tax consulting, conservation easements, Yellow Book assignments, and estate planning services.

For decades, the San Antonio and Austin teams have completed assignments throughout North Texas and surrounding markets. The new office formalizes the firm's long-standing presence in the region and supports continued growth across Texas and neighboring states.

"Since 1974, our firm has grown by investing in people, maintaining the highest professional standards, and building lasting client relationships," said Brett Weatherbie, Managing Director of Valbridge Property Advisors | San Antonio | Austin. "The opening of our Dallas-Fort Worth office reflects that continued evolution. Chris' leadership, expertise, and knowledge of the North Texas market make him the ideal person to lead this next chapter."

Together, the San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth offices provide clients with deep local market knowledge supported by the resources of one of the nation's largest independent commercial real estate appraisal organizations.

###

About Valbridge Property Advisors | San Antonio | Austin | Dallas-Fort Worth

Founded in San Antonio in 1974, Valbridge Property Advisors | San Antonio has grown over five decades into one of Texas' most established independent valuation and advisory firms. With offices in San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth, the firm delivers appraisal and consulting services for commercial, agricultural, multifamily, special-purpose, and right-of-way properties, along with litigation support, ad valorem tax consulting, conservation easements, estate planning, and other specialized valuation assignments.

About Valbridge Property Advisors

Valbridge Property Advisors is the largest commercial property valuation and advisory services firm in the U.S., with 200 MAI-designated appraisers, office locations across the U.S., and a team of 675 staff members. Valbridge provides independent appraisal services consistent with the highest industry standards of practice. Each Valbridge office is led by an appraiser who holds the MAI designation of the Appraisal Institute. For more information about Valbridge Property Advisors, please visit https://www.valbridge.com.

Media Contact

Laura Hulberg, Valbridge Property Advisors, 1 4082791520, [email protected], valbridge.com

SOURCE Valbridge Property Advisors