Valbridge Property Advisors Names Pledger M. (Jody) Bishop III, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, CRE Interim CEO

CHARLESTON, S.C, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valbridge Property Advisors, the nation's largest independent commercial real estate appraisal firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pledger M. (Jody) Bishop III, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, CRE, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. With a distinguished career spanning over 35 years, Bishop brings a wealth of expertise in real estate appraisal, with a particular focus on litigation work.

As the 2022 President of the Appraisal Institute, Bishop has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to the advancement of the appraisal profession. He has chaired the National Nominating Committee, the Compensation Committee, the Finance Committee, and the General Demonstration of Knowledge Grading Panel. He also played a key role on the Admissions and Designations Qualifications Committee.

In addition to his leadership roles, Bishop is an Appraisal Institute associate instructor, contributing his knowledge and insights to the education and development of appraisal professionals. He has authored seminars and webinars and served as a discussion leader at the Appraisal Institute's annual Leadership Development and Advisory Council conference.

Bishop's dedication and contributions to the Appraisal Institute have been recognized with prestigious awards, including the 2018 Edward W. Adams, SRA, Outstanding Board Service Award. In 2017, he received both the President's Award and the Volunteer of Distinction recognition, underscoring his outstanding service and commitment to the organization.

Jody is also a partner in one of the original founding firms of Valbridge. Known previously as Atlantic Appraisals, LLC and founded in 1986, it became the Valbridge Property Advisors | Charleston where Jody practices today.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jody Bishop as our Interim CEO. His wealth of experience, leadership within the Appraisal Institute, and proven track record in the industry make him an ideal choice to guide Valbridge through this transitional period, "says Karl Finkelstein, VP of Marketing and Business Development of Valbridge Property Advisors. "We look forward to benefiting from his seasoned expertise as we continue to provide exceptional appraisal services to our clients," says Finkelstein.

Bishop will assume the role of Interim CEO effective January 1, 2024, overseeing the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of Valbridge Property Advisors.

About Valbridge Property Advisors

Valbridge Property Advisors is the largest commercial property valuation and advisory services firm in the U.S., with 200 MAI-designated appraisers and office locations in every major market across the U.S. Valbridge provides independent appraisal services consistent with the highest industry standards of practice. Each Valbridge office is led by an appraiser who holds the MAI designation of the Appraisal Institute. For more information about Valbridge Property Advisors, please visit https://www.valbridge.com.

