Valbridge Property Advisors Opens Chicago Office with Addition of Industry Veteran Matthew M. Magdziarz, MAI, AI-GRS

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valbridge Property Advisors, one of the largest independent commercial real estate appraisal and advisory firms in the U.S., has opened its newest office in Chicago, Illinois, after integrating boutique appraisal firm, Real Property Consultants, into Valbridge. The office will be led by Matthew M. Magdziarz, MAI, AI-GRS, who will serve as Managing Director.

With over two decades of appraisal experience and a deep understanding of complex assignments, Magdziarz brings exceptional leadership and expertise to the Chicago market. Holding both the MAI and AI-GRS designations from the Appraisal Institute, he has managed large-scale projects for government agencies, law firms, financial institutions, and Fortune 500 companies across multiple states.

"Valbridge represents the gold standard in commercial appraisal, and I'm honored to lead our efforts in Chicago," said Magdziarz. "Our team combines deep technical expertise with local market insight, and we're ready to deliver best-in-class service to clients throughout the region."

Joining Magdziarz in the Chicago office is a seasoned team of valuation professionals with decades of combined experience, Benjamin Branca and Cindy Slabaugh.

Benjamin P. Branca, a Certified General Appraiser, brings a dual background in commercial banking and appraisal. Since 2014, he has provided valuation services for a wide range of property types, including medical and industrial facilities.

Cindy K. Slabaugh, a Certified General Appraiser and Managing Broker, offers over 30 years of experience in residential construction, brokerage, and property operations. Her well-rounded expertise strengthens the team's residential and multi-family capabilities.

"We are thrilled to expand Valbridge's footprint in the Midwest with such an experienced and respected team," said Pledger M. (Jody) Bishop III, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, CRE, CEO of Valbridge Property Advisors. "Under Matt's leadership, our Chicago office will uphold the firm's commitment to independence, integrity, and excellence in valuation."

Valbridge's new Chicago office marks a strategic expansion in the firm's national presence, enabling closer collaboration with clients in one of the country's most dynamic real estate markets.

About Valbridge Property Advisors

Valbridge Property Advisors is the largest commercial property valuation and advisory services firm in the U.S., with 200 MAI-designated appraisers, office locations across the U.S., and a team of 675 staff members. Valbridge provides independent appraisal services consistent with the highest industry standards of practice. Each Valbridge office is led by an appraiser who holds the MAI designation of the Appraisal Institute. For more information about Valbridge Property Advisors, please visit https://www.valbridge.com.

