Valbridge Returns to Nashville: Opening New Office that will Focus on Innovation and Market Expertise

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valbridge Property Advisors, one of the largest independent commercial real estate appraisal and advisory firms in the U.S., is proud to announce the grand opening of its new office in Nashville, Tennessee. This strategic move marks Valbridge's return to one of the nation's fastest-growing markets—reinforcing Valbridge's commitment to innovation, community engagement, and expertise in commercial real estate valuation.

The new office, located in the heart of Nashville, will be led by a team of seasoned valuation experts: Larry Sharp, Managing Director, alongside David A. Donan, MAI, Jonathan S. Beery, MAI, Ryan Cloern, and Jennifer Cundiff. With specialized expertise across retail, multi-family, affordable housing, healthcare, finance, industrial, and hospitality, this team brings decades of experience providing market insight, national perspective, and technical expertise to every assignment.

"We're incredibly excited to be back in Nashville and to be building something new—not just a team, but a stronger presence that reflects the energy and opportunity in this city," said Jody Bishop, CEO of Valbridge Property Advisors. "Our return is guided by a long-term vision for growth, innovation, and service to the clients and communities of Middle Tennessee. With the leadership of Larry, Ryan, David, Jonathan, and Jennifer, we're confident this office will be a cornerstone of our future," said Bishop.

Valbridge's re-entry into the Nashville market is driven by strong client demand and the region's continued economic growth across sectors, including healthcare, logistics, and technology. The Nashville team will offer a full suite of commercial real estate valuation services, including appraisal, litigation support, market studies, and consulting services.

This new chapter reaffirms Valbridge's nationwide commitment to providing independent, unbiased appraisals rooted in local expertise and backed by one of the most trusted names in the industry.

About Valbridge Property Advisors

Valbridge Property Advisors is the largest commercial property valuation and advisory services firm in the U.S., with 200 MAI-designated appraisers, office locations across the U.S., and a team of 675 staff members. Valbridge provides independent appraisal services consistent with the highest industry standards of practice. Each Valbridge office is led by an appraiser who holds the MAI designation of the Appraisal Institute. For more information about Valbridge Property Advisors, please visit https://www.valbridge.com.

