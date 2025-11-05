Valcor Engineering Corporation Adds New Vibration Laboratory

"In-house vibration testing allows us to meet or exceed customer expectations as we ramp up our production rates," stated Leo Loiacono, VP of Business & Product Development. Post this

Vibration Lab capabilities include:

2 highly capable vibration machines





Full 3-axis (X, Y, Z) vibration testing: sine sweep and random vibration





Active hydraulic or pneumatic flow through test articles during vibration





The ability to thermally condition the unit under test





In-house report generation.

The Vibration Lab is led by a highly experienced Senior Dynamics & Environmental Test Engineer and supported by a dedicated team of technicians operating across multiple shifts to ensure maximum testing availability and responsiveness. This in-house resource enables Valcor to accelerate development timelines and meet or exceed production schedules while maintaining rigorous quality standards. Valcor's vibration testing is available for our in-house products and for our customers' needs.

"In-house vibration testing allows us to meet or exceed customer expectations as we ramp up our production rates," stated Leo Loiacono, VP of Business & Product Development. "Our engineers and production team have easy access to a critical part of our process."

About Valcor

Valcor Engineering Corporation (www.valcor.com), founded in 1951, designs and manufactures solenoid valves and other fluid control components, as well as subsystems, clutches, brakes and OBIGGS systems in critical applications in the aerospace, nuclear, light industrial and scientific industries. Headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey, Valcor's world-class staff of engineers, designers, and technical support personnel utilize fully equipped, modern test facilities to test the most precise and exacting standards.

With a library of more than 18,000 designs, Valcor's design team can modify existing technology to suit practically every hard to handle application. Valcor specializes in custom applications and can create entirely new products to meet your needs.

For more information, contact Jennifer Eckert of Valcor Engineering at 973-544-0065 or email [email protected]

