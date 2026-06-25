Valcor Engineering Introduces In-House Testing for Outside Components

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valcor Engineering Corporation, a world-class designer and manufacturer of custom precision fluid and motion controls for space, aircraft, ground vehicles, nuclear, and scientific/industrial industries is proud to announce they are now offering their in-house capabilities to support testing and qualification of outside components.
Valcor's capabilities include the following services:
Acceptance Testing
- Including functional, electrical, vibration, temperature, thermal cycling, cryogenic cycling, cryogenic testing, response time, proof pressure, test procedures, and reports
Qualification Testing
- Including cycle life, vibration, temperature, thermal cycling, cryogenic testing, environmental, burst pressure, test procedures, and reports
Environmental Testing
- Including vibration, shock, fixturing, and report generation
Cleaning
- Including high precision cleaning for oxygen environments, particle & fiber counting, NVR inspection, and UV inspection
Inspection
- Including CMM, piece-part, final assembly, and FAI
Composite Winding
- Including carbon overwrap, Kevlar overwrap, and fiberglass overwrap
Hydraulic Accumulator Testing
- Including cycling, leakage, response time, proof, burst, test procedures, and reports.
"Valcor has a long history of testing and processing its own fluid controls and systems for the Aerospace industry," stated Leo Loiacono, VP of Business & Product Development. "We are offering these services to our customers, as we have the equipment, people and experience to process and test hardware effectively. We can assist customers with potential solutions if problems arise during processing or testing their hardware."
About Valcor
Valcor Engineering Corporation (www.valcor.com), founded in 1951, designs and manufactures solenoid valves and other fluid control components, as well as subsystems, clutches, brakes and OBIGGS systems in critical applications in the aerospace, nuclear, light industrial and scientific industries. Headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey, Valcor's world-class staff of engineers, designers, and technical support personnel utilize fully equipped, modern test facilities to test the most precise and exacting standards.
With a library of more than 18,000 designs, Valcor's design team can modify existing technology to suit practically every hard to handle application. Valcor specializes in custom applications and can create entirely new products to meet your needs.
Media Contact
Jennifer Eckert, Valcor Engineering Corporation, 1 9734678400, [email protected], Valcor Engineering Corporation
SOURCE Valcor Engineering Corporation
Share this article