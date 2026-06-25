Valcor Engineering Introduces In-House Testing for Outside Components

"We are offering these services to our customers, as we have the equipment, people and experience to process and test hardware effectively." Post this

Acceptance Testing

Including functional, electrical, vibration, temperature, thermal cycling, cryogenic cycling, cryogenic testing, response time, proof pressure, test procedures, and reports

Qualification Testing

Including cycle life, vibration, temperature, thermal cycling, cryogenic testing, environmental, burst pressure, test procedures, and reports

Environmental Testing

Including vibration, shock, fixturing, and report generation

Cleaning

Including high precision cleaning for oxygen environments, particle & fiber counting, NVR inspection, and UV inspection

Inspection

Including CMM, piece-part, final assembly, and FAI

Composite Winding

Including carbon overwrap, Kevlar overwrap, and fiberglass overwrap

Hydraulic Accumulator Testing

Including cycling, leakage, response time, proof, burst, test procedures, and reports.

"Valcor has a long history of testing and processing its own fluid controls and systems for the Aerospace industry," stated Leo Loiacono, VP of Business & Product Development. "We are offering these services to our customers, as we have the equipment, people and experience to process and test hardware effectively. We can assist customers with potential solutions if problems arise during processing or testing their hardware."

About Valcor

Valcor Engineering Corporation (www.valcor.com), founded in 1951, designs and manufactures solenoid valves and other fluid control components, as well as subsystems, clutches, brakes and OBIGGS systems in critical applications in the aerospace, nuclear, light industrial and scientific industries. Headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey, Valcor's world-class staff of engineers, designers, and technical support personnel utilize fully equipped, modern test facilities to test the most precise and exacting standards.

With a library of more than 18,000 designs, Valcor's design team can modify existing technology to suit practically every hard to handle application. Valcor specializes in custom applications and can create entirely new products to meet your needs.

Media Contact

Jennifer Eckert, Valcor Engineering Corporation, 1 9734678400, [email protected], Valcor Engineering Corporation

SOURCE Valcor Engineering Corporation