Valdo Joins Forces with Eataly Boston to Bring Consumers the Best of Prosecco

Valdo Prosecco will take center stage at the Italian retail store, while also revamping the "Piazza Bar" into an exclusive Prosecco pop-up Bar for June 2024

BOSTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valdo, a renowned name in Prosecco, is excited to announce their upcoming partnership with Eataly Boston, the vibrant Italian marketplace showcasing authentic Italian products. Throughout the month of June, Valdo Prosecco will be taking over Eataly Boston's "Piazza Bar'' and transforming it into a Prosecco pop-up Bar. The bar will offer two of Valdo's most well known SKU's: Valdo Marca Oro Prosecco DOC Brut and Valdo Marca Oro Prosecco DOC Rosé Brut. This activation will allow consumers to immerse themselves in the culture of Valdo Prosecco and gain a deeper understanding of the brand's diverse offerings.

In addition to the Prosecco pop-up Bar, Valdo Prosecco and Eataly Boston will collaborate on a retail initiative that also features Valdo's Marca Oro Prosecco DOC Brut and Marca Oro Prosecco DOC Rosé Brut. From June 1st to December 31st, 2024, Eataly Boston's retail wine store will sell both selections. Additionally, they will host two retail tastings and the La Piazza Restaurant in Eataly Boston will offer Valdo Prosecco by the glass as part of their weekly wine specials from July 1st to December 31st.

"We are so excited to be partnering with Eataly. Our brands both represent Italian excellence in the United States market, and we are thrilled to execute the focus of the promotion during the month of June, which aligns with the 7th edition of National Prosecco Week," says Matteo Bolla, 3rd Generation family member and US Business Development Manager. "This partnership will allow Valdo Prosecco to expand its customer base and showcase our offerings to a new and diverse audience."

This strategic partnership between Valdo Prosecco and Eataly Boston marks the beginning of an exciting journey that gives consumers the opportunity to explore high-quality bubbles from Veneto. The pop-up bar in collaboration with the retail initiative will engage wine enthusiasts and help them foster a deeper appreciation for Valdo's winemaking heritage and craftsmanship.

About Valdo:

Founded in 1926 and owned by the Bolla family since 1938, Valdo has deep ties to the Valdobbiadene Prosecco territory in the upper Veneto region, starting from its name. Since its inception, Valdo has prioritized a culture of excellence, taste, and expertise, cultivated through hard work and tireless passion. Present on the US market since 2008, the brand offers a range of labels, specializing in Prosecco DOC and Prosecco Superiore DOCG, and catering to a variety of consumption occasions.

About Eataly

Eataly stands as a distinctive brand with a high commitment to elevating the global presence of Italian food and wine excellence. Engaged in the distribution and promotion of premium-quality products, Eataly seamlessly integrates production, sales, catering, and educational components in its offerings. Distinguished as the sole genuinely international Italian food retail company, Eataly serves as an emblem of Italian culinary artistry and, more broadly the essence of Made in Italy.

