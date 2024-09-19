Valdo Launches Aquarius Blanc de Blancs in the U.S. Market

The introduction of Aquarius signifies another exceptional sparkling wine from the acclaimed Prosecco Superiore DOCG producer in Valdobbiadene

ST. HELENA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquarius Blanc de Blancs, the latest addition to Valdo's extensive portfolio, has now arrived in the US market. This sparkling wine represents the newest Blanc de Blancs to be produced by Valdo, the renowned Prosecco producer in Valdobbiadene. Aquarius Blanc de Blancs is the result of an exceptional collaboration between Valdo's winemaking expertise and the artistic vision of Ceci Johnson, esteemed American artist and founder behind Ceci New York. The bottle's design, conceptualized by Ceci New York, is brought to life through Johnson's hand-painted artistry. The Aquarius label features organic color pigments applied directly onto the glass, creating a distinctive, 3D textured, tactile embossed finish.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be diving back into the sparkling world of Valdo. Following the incredible response to 'Paradise,' collaborating with Valdo again on Aquarius feels like a natural continuation," says artist Ceci Johnson, "For Aquarius, we drew inspiration from the magic and elegance of the underwater world, and together with Valdo, we were able to translate that vision into a design that perfectly captures the essence of both our brands."

With a careful selection of Garganega and Glera grapes, this Extra Dry Blanc de Blancs showcases the winemaking artistry of the Bolla family. The wine boasts a light straw-yellow color and offers a bouquet that is both delicate and expansive, marked by fresh floral notes, tropical fruit, and subtle hints of greenery. Its flavor profile is persistent and harmonious, delivering a well-balanced sweetness and a refined, smooth finish. Produced using the Martinotti method and aged in the bottle, this sparkling wine features 11.0% alcohol and 15 g/L of residual sugar, available in a 750ml format.

Founded in 1926, Valdo has been a leader in Prosecco production for nearly a century. With a commitment to excellence and passion, Valdo has been serving the U.S. market since 2008, offering a diverse range of Prosecco and sparkling wines for any occasion. Starting October 2024, Valdo Aquarius Blanc de Blancs will be available at select retail locations including World Market.

"We're incredibly excited to bring Aquarius Blanc de Blancs to the U.S. market, " says Matteo Bolla, third generation family member from Valdo, based in the U.S. "Aquarius embodies Valdo's dynamic and innovative spirit with its distinctive character and striking bottle design. Ceci's creative vision has elevated the bottle to a new level of artistry, and we believe Aquarius will captivate a wide audience seeking wines that combine exceptional quality with innovative design."

The launch of Aquarius in the US market signifies a significant step forward for Valdo and the Bolla family, expanding their sparkling wine portfolio. This release also celebrates the continuing collaboration with Ceci Johnson, whose artistic touch has once again brought a new level of elegance and creativity to Valdo's offerings. As Valdo continues to push the boundaries of sparkling wine craftsmanship and design, Aquarius stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation.

About C. Mondavi & Family

C. Mondavi & Family is a majority women-owned wine company based in St. Helena, California. The portfolio offers a diverse selection of domestic and imported brands, including Charles Krug Winery, CK Mondavi, French Blue, Valdo Prosecco, Villa Pereire, Aviana, and a strategic partnership with Domaines Peyronie in Bordeaux.

Founded in 1943 with the purchase of Napa Valley's iconic Charles Krug winery by Cesare and Rosa Mondavi, C. Mondavi & Family is now under the stewardship of 3rd generation Marc Mondavi and his brother Peter Mondavi Jr., alongside their 4th generation children. For more information on C. Mondavi & Family, please visit http://www.cmondavifamily.com.

About Valdo

Founded in 1926 and owned by the Bolla family since 1938, Valdo has deep ties with the Valdobbiadene Prosecco territory in the upper Veneto region, starting from its name. Since its inception, Valdo has given precedence to a culture of excellence, taste, and know-how, earned by hard work and tireless passion. Present on the US market since 2008, the brand provides a range of labels for different consumption occasions, from Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOCG, special cuvées of Valdobbiadene DOCG and varietals sparkling wines. https://us.valdo.com/

About Ceci New York

Established in 2004 by the visionary Ceci Johnson, Ceci New York is a global leading brand for its excellence in original artistry, luxury stationery, graphic design and branding. Acknowledged as the founder of "Couture Invitation Design," Ceci herself has positioned the brand as an industry leader in the realm of luxury invitations. What distinguishes Ceci New York is its unwavering dedication to intricate detailing, luxurious materials, and personalized service, seamlessly transforming every celebration into a masterpiece. Going beyond invitations, the brand extends its artistry to lifestyle products, showcasing Ceci's original hand-painted watercolor art. http://www.cecinewyork.com

