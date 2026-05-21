Valence Brings AI Coaching More Deeply Into the Flow of Work with Microsoft 365

Nadia delivers context-aware AI coaching by expanding Microsoft Graph and Work IQ integrations and will be available in Microsoft Marketplace.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valence, an enterprise AI coaching and talent platform, today announced enhancements to Nadia in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. Building on the success of the Nadia app in Microsoft Teams, Nadia will expand its access to Microsoft Graph and introduce new integrations with Work IQ to further enrich its coaching context. Powered by an intelligence engine that knows deeply about you, your team, and your organization, Nadia changes how coaching, team collaboration, and talent development are delivered at organizations like Kraft Heinz, Prudential, Tetra Pak, and ABM strengthening performance from the frontlines to the C-Suite.

Coaching in the Flow of Work

Nadia intelligently surfaces coaching in the moments that matter most, whether that's stepping into a new leadership role, providing an outstanding onboarding experience for a new team member, or strengthening how a team works together. Today, Nadia already draws on calendar data from Microsoft Graph, giving employees context-aware coaching grounded in who they work with and what they are working on. As Valence deepens its integration with Microsoft Graph and starts incorporating context from Work IQ, Nadia will bring an even richer picture of team dynamics, communication patterns, and organizational context into every coaching interaction.

Consider an employee who hasn't connected with a key colleague in six weeks. Data from Microsoft Graph surfaces this gap to Nadia in Teams. Nadia then draws on signals from her collaborative intelligence engine to help the employee build a reconnection strategy, complete with an outreach email, clear agenda, and talking points, all tailored to what will resonate with their colleague. The employee can then send the outreach and schedule the meeting – with no context switching.

This is what it means for coaching to live in the flow of work: not a separate conversation to schedule and forget, but a complete arc, from insight to strategy to action. For CHROs and people leaders, it means development is no longer something employees have to seek out. It meets people where they are and follows them into what they do next.

"The question we hear often from enterprises is whether Nadia fits alongside what they are already investing in. What they tell us, again and again, is that they want their talent development to live in the same place where work gets done every day. Nadia in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem helps organizations realize that vision, where the insight from a coaching conversation doesn't stay in the conversation, but follows you into the email you need to write, the meeting you need to prepare for, the feedback you need to give."

— Parker Mitchell, CEO and Co-Founder, Valence

"Our ambition with Microsoft 365 Copilot is to deliver meaningful, enterprise-grade AI that drives real impact in daily work. Nadia's integration with the Microsoft Graph - and upcoming work towards deeper integration with Copilot through Work IQ - brings a complementary layer of personalized, context-aware coaching that further amplifies Copilot's value. The result is a seamless, better-together experience that strengthens individual and organizational performance at scale."

— Katy Brown, Corporate Vice President, Americas Markets & Industries, Microsoft

Media Contact

Das Rush, Valence, 1 4153240178, [email protected], https://www.valence.co/

SOURCE Valence