Valence Surface Technologies Appoints Edward Dolanski to its Board of Directors

Mr. Dolanski is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of success in the aerospace & defense industry. He has an extensive background in aerospace & defense operations, business development, and corporate strategy and is widely recognized for his contributions to the industry.

"Ed brings a wealth of industry experience and expertise to the Valence team, and his addition to the board is a significant milestone in the company's growth, strategic development, and strengthening of its position as the market leader in surface treatment solutions" said David Camilleri, Chairman of VST.

Mr. Dolanski is a retired Fortune 50 business executive with over three decades of experience leading organizations. His experience includes full P&L responsibilities of businesses within the Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing, and Supply Chain, Logistics, & Distribution Service Industries. Throughout his career, Mr. Dolanski has held positions such as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Information Officer, Supply Chain Executive, Manufacturing Operations Executive, Services Executive, and Information Technology Research & Development.

Mr. Dolanski retired from the Boeing Company in 2020 as President of Boeing's $10 billion Government Services business. As the largest performance-based logistics contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense, Government Services is an industry leader in providing sustainment solutions for Boeing and non-Boeing platforms. Mr. Dolanski led a team of more than 13,000 employees (including 8,000 engineers) at over 300 global locations.

Prior to this assignment, Mr. Dolanski was President and Chief Executive Officer of Aviall, a Boeing subsidiary and the world's largest provider of aerospace parts and aftermarket services (maintenance, repair & overhaul). Before joining Boeing, Mr. Dolanski served at Raytheon Company as Vice President of Mission Support at Network Centric Systems, Vice President of Aftermarket and Customer Support at Raytheon Aircraft Company (Hawker & Beechcraft), and Chief Information Officer at Aircraft Integration Systems. Mr. Dolanski's experience also includes 14 years with Walmart Stores, Inc., where he held progressively increasing responsibility positions within the information technology and supply chain management function.

Mr. Dolanski serves on public, private equity, and startup boards, including the VSE Corporation and MD Helicopter. He is also a member of Business Executives for National Security (BENS) and a past member of the Texas Diversity Council board of directors, having been recognized with several diversity awards, including DiversityFIRST and CEO Champions of Diversity.

About Valence Surface Technologies :

Valence Surface Technologies is the world's largest independent provider of Aerospace product finishing services. With eleven locations and over 4,500 unique industry approvals, Valence processes more than one million parts per month. In addition to being Nadcap accredited, all Valence sites provide specialized metal processing and finishing services to a diversified set of fast-growing commercial aerospace, defense, medical, energy and space/satellite markets. Valence partners with its customers to deliver best-in-class quality, turn times, and full-service supply chain solutions. http://www.valencesurfacetech.com

