Valence Surface Technologies Supports PNAA 2024 Scholarship Awards Dinner

The PNAA, a regional aviation industry group dedicated to advocacy and development in the Northwest, is home to our Seattle and Everett operating locations. This year's event underscores PNAA's mission to fund scholarships, providing crucial support for young individuals pursuing their aviation and aerospace aspirations.

Since the inception of PNAA's scholarship program, over $359,000 has been raised, benefiting more than 170 students in their pursuit of entering the aerospace industry. The PNAA Scholarship Program extends its reach to students in Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and British Columbia.

In the preceding year, the Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance awarded over $32,000 in scholarships to twenty-three northwest students actively pursuing aerospace education. Valence is proud to stand as a partner, contributing to the ongoing commitment to foster and develop future aerospace careers. As we enter this new year, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with PNAA and contributing to the growth and success of aspiring aerospace professionals.

