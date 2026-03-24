Valence to Add Harvard Business Review Content to Its Nadia AI Coaching Platform

A curated selection of Harvard Business Review articles and resources will be incorporated into Valence's enterprise AI coach, Nadia, deployed across nearly 100 Fortune 500 companies.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valence today announced plans to integrate select Harvard Business Review (HBR) content into Nadia, Valence's enterprise AI coaching platform.

The content will be provided through a collaboration with Harvard Business Impact (HBI) Enterprise and will be surfaced within Nadia's coaching conversations, enabling users to engage with HBR's leadership and management insights and research in context.

"By bringing Harvard Business Review's ideas and frameworks into Nadia, managers can apply them directly to the daily situations they're navigating, where they're most relevant and impactful," said Vinay Hebbar, Executive Vice President, HBI Enterprise.

Developed under the leadership of Valence Chief AI Scientist and Turing Fellow Jeff Dalton, Nadia uses a memory- and context-based approach that incorporates the individual user, relevant coaching frameworks, and organizational context. The result is guidance tailored to the individual and informed by their operating environment. The HBR content will be integrated into this approach and made available within the coaching experience, supporting employees in the flow of work.

"HBR has defined how the world's best leaders think for decades," said Parker Mitchell, Co-Founder and CEO, Valence. "Nadia is where that thinking happens in real time, in the moments that actually matter. Together, we're giving enterprise leaders coaching that is both deeply personal and anchored in the most trusted body of management research in the world."

About Valence

Valence is the creator of Nadia, the most widely deployed and deeply trusted enterprise AI coach across the Fortune 500. Leading enterprises — including Delta Air Lines, The Home Depot, Kraft Heinz, UPS, General Mills, Schneider Electric, Prudential, and CVS — use Nadia at scale. With over one million coaching conversations, Nadia supports leaders in the moments that matter most: preparing for a high-stakes conversation, navigating a difficult team dynamic, setting goals, or working through a performance challenge. Purpose-built for the enterprise, Nadia combines personalization, organizational context, and deep customization to help every leader perform at their best, while giving HR teams a platform to drive culture, performance, and development at scale.

About Harvard Business Impact Enterprise

Harvard Business Impact works with Global 2000 organizations around the world to accelerate strategy execution and build a pipeline of future-ready leaders. Leveraging the remarkable depth and breadth of Harvard Business School, Harvard Business Review, and a network of industry experts, we create research-based and contextualized active learning experiences informed by the latest thinking in leadership and management. From on-demand digital learning to immersive cohort-based journeys, we support capability building at scale to help organizations align leadership development with their most critical business priorities.

Media Contact

Das Rush, Valence, 1 4153240178, [email protected], https://www.valence.co/

SOURCE Valence