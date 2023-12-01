Valentine Nsofor Appointed Chief Investment Officer of TerraScale Inc

Experienced Investment Banking Professional Appointed as CIO at Award-Winning Green Infrastructure Company
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TerraScale Inc., a five-time award-winning green infrastructure development and advisory firm formed with the goal of accelerating the transition to a more sustainable planet, today named Valentine Nsofor as its chief investment officer. Nsofor will serve under the leadership of Danny Hayes, CEO and co-founder of TerraScale Inc.
Nsofor has expertise in investment banking, M&A, IPO and financing activities. Prior to joining TerraScale, he was most recently Vice President of Investment Banking at Houlihan Lokey and Vice President of Investment Banking at Mizuho. Nsofor holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Michigan State University and an MBA in Accounting and Financing from University of Rochester - Simon School of Business.
"As a leading green infrastructure development firm, TerraScale is at the forefront of the climate transition movement," said Nsofor. "I am very pleased to join TerraScale's leadership team to lead and oversee the company's investment strategy and execution focusing on renewables, infrastructure and green energy."
At TerraScale, Nsofor will be responsible for supporting efforts in formulating, communicating and executing the investment strategy, analyzing investment opportunities, providing key insights into the economic impact of infrastructure investments, developing an investment thesis across the renewable energy markets and forecasting financial performance of prospective investments.
"We are thrilled to have Valentine Nsofor join our team," said Danny Hayes, CEO of TerraScale. "His extensive experience and profound insight into finance and sustainable development are invaluable to us. I am confident that his guidance will greatly contribute to TerraScale's mission of advancing renewable energy and sustainable real estate development while also achieving robust financial performance."
Media Contact
Philip Eggen, TerraScale Inc., 1 4422737422, [email protected], terrascale.org
SOURCE TerraScale Inc.
Share this article