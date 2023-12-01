Valentine Nsofor Appointed Chief Investment Officer of TerraScale Inc

As a leading green infrastructure development firm, TerraScale is at the forefront of the climate transition movement. I am very pleased to join TerraScale's leadership team to lead and oversee the company's investment strategy and execution focusing on renewables, infrastructure and green energy. Post this

"As a leading green infrastructure development firm, TerraScale is at the forefront of the climate transition movement," said Nsofor. "I am very pleased to join TerraScale's leadership team to lead and oversee the company's investment strategy and execution focusing on renewables, infrastructure and green energy."

At TerraScale, Nsofor will be responsible for supporting efforts in formulating, communicating and executing the investment strategy, analyzing investment opportunities, providing key insights into the economic impact of infrastructure investments, developing an investment thesis across the renewable energy markets and forecasting financial performance of prospective investments.

"We are thrilled to have Valentine Nsofor join our team," said Danny Hayes, CEO of TerraScale. "His extensive experience and profound insight into finance and sustainable development are invaluable to us. I am confident that his guidance will greatly contribute to TerraScale's mission of advancing renewable energy and sustainable real estate development while also achieving robust financial performance."

